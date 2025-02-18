BS&A Expands Municipal ERP Leadership with Acquisition of Boyce Systems, Strengthening Its Presence in Indiana and the Midwest

BATH, Mich. & MUNCIE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bsasoftware--BS&A Software, a leading provider of cloud-based municipal ERP solutions, has acquired Boyce Systems and its Keystone software, one of Indiana's top providers of financial and ERP solutions for municipalities. This acquisition strengthens BS&A’s presence in Indiana and the Midwest, enhancing its ability to support local governments with modern, secure, and efficient technology solutions.

This strategic acquisition brings together two companies with a shared commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service. Boyce’s Keystone customers will now have access to BS&A’s state-of-the-art cloud-native ERP platform, delivering enhanced security, compliance, increased operational efficiency, automated workflows, integrated payments, and more.

With this acquisition, BS&A becomes one of the largest municipal ERP providers in the U.S., now serving over 2,900 municipalities and 3,500 total customers across all product offerings. BS&A’s industry-leading 99%+ customer retention rate reflects its dedication to delivering innovative solutions and unmatched customer service. As part of its commitment to education, BS&A will create a new Schools Division to continue Boyce’s long-standing service and solutions for Indiana schools.

Leading Cloud and Security Transformation for Local Governments

For more than 125 years, Boyce Systems has been a trusted partner to Indiana municipalities and schools, providing essential financial management, payroll, and utility billing software, along with administrative services to over 1,200 customers. Over the coming months, Keystone customers will benefit from BS&A’s industry-leading cloud platform and integrated payment solutions, driving increased operational efficiency, security, and compliance.

BS&A and Boyce have each established themselves as leaders in municipal ERP solutions through a shared dedication to innovation, customer service, and technological excellence. BS&A’s commitment to innovation and best-in-class service has earned industry recognition, including placement on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. With a combined 160 years of expertise in local government and school solutions, the two organizations are now poised to drive digital transformation, delivering cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions that enhance operational efficiency for municipalities and schools across Indiana and beyond.

Executive Leadership on the Acquisition

“This is an exciting milestone for both BS&A and Boyce,” said Chad Harryman, CEO of BS&A Software. “Boyce has built an incredible reputation for its deep customer relationships, and its commitment to public sector organizations aligns perfectly with our values and mission to empower local governments and their communities to thrive. By joining forces, we can help municipalities modernize their operations while maintaining the best-in-class service and support that Boyce customers have come to expect.”

“For years, we have been dedicated to providing innovative solutions for local governments and schools,” said Jason Harrington, CEO of Boyce Systems. “Partnering with BS&A allows us to accelerate that vision and provide our municipal customers with a proven, modern cloud solution, ensuring their long-term success.”

Continued Commitment for Schools & Forms Customers

BS&A and Boyce remain deeply committed to serving Indiana’s schools and forms customers, recognizing the critical role these solutions play. Boyce Cloud Schools (formerly Komputrol) and the new Employee Hub will continue as core offerings, ensuring Indiana schools can access cutting-edge financial ERP solutions. With BS&A’s support, Boyce’s Schools Division is well-positioned to accelerate growth, enhance its solutions, and further solidify its leadership in Indiana school finance.

“Boyce’s Schools business has been a cornerstone of our history and will continue to be a key part of our future,” said Casey Stanley, President of Boyce’s newly formed Schools Division. “With BS&A’s backing, we’re in a stronger position than ever to accelerate growth, enhance our solutions, like the new Employee Hub, and maintain our leadership in Indiana school finance.”

BS&A will maintain a strong office presence in Muncie, Indiana, ensuring continuity of service and reinforcing its long-term commitment to Indiana’s municipalities and schools. Boyce leaders, including Jason Harrington, CEO, Casey Stanley, President, and Jay Moorman, Chief Customer Officer, will continue to play integral roles in guiding the combined business forward, ensuring a smooth transition and sustained customer excellence.

About BS&A Software

BS&A Software provides industry-leading cloud-based enterprise software solutions for local governments, streamlining municipal operations and improving efficiency. With a deep commitment to customer service, BS&A offers solutions for financial management, utility billing, human resource management, licenses, permitting, assessments, taxes, and more. BS&A serves over 2,300 municipalities across the U.S., helping governments modernize their technology while delivering best-in-class support and training. BS&A has been recognized as a leader in the local government software space by Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list.

For more information, visit www.bsasoftware.com.

About Boyce Systems

Founded in 1899, Boyce Systems has been a trusted partner for Indiana municipalities and schools for over 125 years. Boyce provides software solutions for financial management, payroll, and utility billing, along with printing and administrative services for public sector organizations. The company has built a strong reputation for customer service, innovation, and community engagement. Today, Boyce is led by Jason Harrington (CEO), Casey Stanley (President), and Jay Moorman (Chief Customer Officer), all of whom will remain active leaders in the business.

For more information, visit www.boycesystems.com.

