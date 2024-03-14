Brydon Group Announces Strategic Investment in NATA Compliance Services with Appointment of Jiri Marousek as CEO

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Brydon Group is pleased to announce a strategic investment in NATA Compliance Services (NATA CS), a highly respected technology provider in aviation compliance, security, and safety solutions. As part of the investment, NATA CS is excited to welcome Jiri Marousek as the incoming Chief Executive Officer, whose background in the aviation and technology sectors will continue NATA CS’ multi-decade track record of serving its aviation customers while growing, innovating, and expanding its partnerships with the industry.





Jiri Marousek takes the helm at NATA CS with a vision to enhance the aviation landscape through a unified technology platform that centralizes compliance, security, and safety. This integrated system promises to bring efficiency and fortified security to the aviation ecosystem, benefiting industry partners, regulatory agencies, and stakeholders.

Michael Sundheim, founder, and the departing CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the investment, saying, “ Jiri Marousek’s leadership marks a strategic evolution for NATA Compliance Services. The investment and partnership with Jiri and with The Brydon Group underscores our dedication to advancing robust, forward-thinking solutions that address the growing needs for security, regulatory compliance, and identity management in aviation.”

NATA President and CEO Curt Castagna stated: “ Our work with The Brydon Group and Jiri Marousek signifies a progressive leap for NATA CS and opens new opportunities for us to collaborate, provide value to our members, and contribute to the industry. We look forward to continuing our shared commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing service offerings, and upholding the exemplary standards of business aviation safety, security, and compliance.”

Jiri Marousek commented on the transition: “ It is an honor to steer NATA Compliance Services at this pivotal time. Our commitment is to uphold the integrity of aviation operations and the protection of passengers and goods. With The Brydon Group’s support and building on the irreplaceable trust that this team has built with the industry to date, we’re poised to enhance our technology and services, growing our groundbreaking compliance and security systems that cater to a complex, global industry.”

For further details on NATA Compliance Services, please contact Claudia Culmone, Marketing Communications Manager, NATA Compliance Services, 703-842-5317, claudia@natacs.aero.

About NATA Compliance Services:

NATA Compliance Services is committed to setting the utmost standard in aviation compliance, security, and safety. Providing a suite of comprehensive services, including IDMS, audit documentation, credentialing, and training programs, NATA CS supports the aviation community’s dedication to operational excellence.

About NATA:

NATA is the leading national trade association representing the business interests of general aviation service companies on legislative and regulatory matters at the federal level, while also providing education, services, and benefits to members to help ensure their long-term economic success.

About The Brydon Group:

The Brydon Group is an investment firm that partners with experienced midcareer industry executives to acquire and grow businesses in software and business-to-business, government, and healthcare services.

Contacts

NATA CS Contact Information:



Claudia Culmone, Marketing Communications Manager, NATA Compliance Services,



703-842-5317, claudia@natacs.aero

NATA Contact Information:



Shannon Chambers, Vice President, Communications, NATA,



703-298-1347, schambers@nata.aero