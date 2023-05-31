<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Bruker to Host Investor Day on June 15th, 2023
Business Wire

Bruker to Host Investor Day on June 15th, 2023

di Business Wire

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRKR #BRKRBruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the Company will host an Investor Day on June 15th, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM EDT, at Bruker’s Headquarters located at 40 Manning Road, Billerica, MA, with the live webcast starting at 11:00 AM EDT.

Bruker’s 2023 Investor Day will provide a deeper look into the Company’s strategies and Project Accelerate 2.0 initiatives, with a particular focus on the two key themes of Proteomics and Spatial Biology. Bruker also intends to communicate its outlook for medium-term financial performance at the event. The event will begin with demo lab tours highlighting the capabilities of our timsTOF life science mass spectrometry, NMR, and Spatial Biology technologies, followed by management presentations and videos, and concluding with a live Q&A session.

The management presentations and Q&A portions of the Investor Day will be webcast live, beginning at approximately 11:00 am EDT, and concluding at approximately 1:30 pm EDT. A link to the Investor Day webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.bruker.com. A replay will be available on Bruker’s Investor Relations website after the conclusion of the event. The demo lab tours from 10:00am EDT to 11:00 am EDT will not be webcast.

For more information regarding in-person attendance, please reach out to our Investor Relations team at Investor.Relations@bruker.com.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life-science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial research, semiconductor metrology and cleantech applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Contacts

Justin Ward

Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com

Articoli correlati

Comtech to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on June 8, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal...
Continua a leggere

Chemours Officially Launches Operations as Part of Joint Venture with BWT and FUMATECH, Meeting Demand in Mobility Applications Critical to Global, Sustainable Hydrogen Economy

Business Wire Business Wire -
With regulatory approvals now in place, Chemours and BWT officially launch THE Mobility F.C. Membranes Company GmbH – A...
Continua a leggere

Kontron and ThinKom Deliver Exceptional Network Flexibility with Readily Available Ka-band SATCOM Antenna Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
Kontron’s ACE Flight™ 4783 dual modem MODMAN together with ThinKom’s Ka2517 antenna give customers access to a network-agnostic solutionMONTREAL--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Comtech to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on June 8, 2023

Business Wire