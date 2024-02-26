Home Business Wire Bruker Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Bruker Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRKR #BRKRBruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today that Gerald Herman, Executive Vice President & CFO will present on behalf of the Company at the following investor conferences:


Citi 2024 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day in New York City

Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA

Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time

Live audiovisual webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bruker.com. Replays of the presentations will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the events and will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Contacts

Justin Ward

Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com

