Bruker Applied Mass Spectrometry Division Showcases High-Performance Solutions for Research and Analysis in Applied Laboratories

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRKR #BRKR–The Bruker Applied Mass Spectrometry Division is showcasing some of its latest innovations at ASMS 2024:









New EVOQ ® DART-TQ + system for chromatography-free triple-quadrupole mass spectrometry for point-of-need (PoN) routine analysis

Launch of novel ecTOF™ with simultaneous EI and CI ionization in TOF high-resolution mass spectrometry, for ultimate confidence in compound identification with GC-HRMS

Innovative Applied Markets Solutions

The new EVOQ DART-TQ⁺ mass spectrometer simplifies high-throughput testing with its integrated DART™ ion source, eliminating the need for upfront chromatography. With a 20-second analysis time per sample, it provides a fast solution for routine food and environmental testing. By bypassing traditional chromatography methods, it enhances productivity and uptime, while lowering cost of ownership. The EVOQ DART-TQ⁺ also offers a quick switch-over to LC-MS mode for water and food testing with chromatography.

Jeffrey Zonderman, President of the Bruker Applied Mass Spectrometry division, commented: “With the world’s first fully integrated DART-TQ-MS system, we are pioneering chromatography-free workflows for the applied markets and for point-of-need mass spec applications. We are excited to introduce the EVOQ DART-TQ+, a simplified system with greater ease of use, shorter analysis times, lower cost of ownership, and significantly reduced solvent usage – all major steps in the evolution of ‘MS for the masses’.”

General Manager of DRUGSCAN, Inc., Scott LaNeve commented on his experience: “Bruker’s EVOQ® DART-TQ+ could be a game-changer for us. Cycle time reductions from 6-7 minutes have gone to less than 30 seconds, and direct costs are at about 30% of our standard LC-MS/MS costs. We are seeing the sensitivity needed to identify these new synthetic drugs, too. Faster, cheaper, and sensitive enough for what we need. Like I said, these Bruker DARTs could be game-changers.”

Bruker Applied Mass Spectrometry also launches the ecTOF™, a novel, compact time-of-flight mass spectrometer for high-resolution GC-HRMS that records EI and CI spectral data in a single GC run. It uniquely combines molecular ion information (via soft CI) and NIST-searchable fragment ion spectra (70 eV EI) in the same analysis in order to confidently identify unknown compounds and to reduce false positives in complex samples. The new ecTOF system also improves analysis speed, instrument uptime, and expedites post-processing. This accelerates targeted analysis of complex samples, and also represents a huge improvement in data quality for suspected and non-targeted GC-HRMS.

Dr. Thomas Letzel, CEO of AFIN-TS (Analytical Research Institute for Non-Target Screening, Germany), commented: “The simultaneous EI and soft Chemical Ionization revolutionizes non-target screening workflows and the identification of unknowns. It is a real game-changer for any GC-MS based non-target application.”

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)



Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

