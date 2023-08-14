Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRKR #BRKR—Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.05 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2023.





Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial research, semiconductor metrology and cleantech applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Any statements contained in this press release which do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected quarterly cash dividends in 2023. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to COVID-19, the length and severity of any recession and the impact on global economic conditions, the impact of supply chain challenges, including inflationary pressures, the impact of geopolitical tensions and any sanctions, including any reduction in natural gas exports from Russia resulting from its ongoing conflict with Ukraine and resulting market disruptions, such as higher prices for and reduced availability of key metals used in our products, continued volatility in the capital markets, the impact of increased interest rates, the integration and assumption of liabilities of businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future, our restructuring and cost-control initiatives, changing technologies, product development and market acceptance of our products, the cost and pricing of our products, manufacturing and outsourcing, competition, dependence on collaborative partners, key suppliers and third party distributors, capital spending and government funding policies, changes in governmental regulations, intellectual property rights, litigation, exposure to foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, our ability to service our debt obligations and fund our anticipated cash needs, the effect of a concentrated ownership of our common stock, loss of key personnel, payment of future dividends and other risk factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as may be updated by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

