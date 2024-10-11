Bruker Announces Formation of New Bruker Spatial Biology Division

Bruker Spatial Biology Offers the Widest Range of Industry-leading Multiomic Spatial Biology Platforms to Scientists Globally

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRKR #BRKR—Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the formation of a new division, Bruker Spatial Biology, offering the most diverse and comprehensive solutions for spatial biology. Bruker Spatial Biology brings together in operational coordination three entities: the two businesses of NanoString Technologies and Canopy Biosciences, along with its subsidiary Bruker Spatial Genomics, Inc. (formerly known as Acuity Spatial Genomics, Inc.).





Bruker Spatial Biology will focus on elevating the industry’s most promising technologies for the advancement of biomedical research with a suite of spatial biology instruments, assays, software, data analytics, and CRO services. This uniquely positions Bruker’s new division with a comprehensive and cutting-edge spatial technology offering that includes NanoString’s GeoMx®, CosMx™, and AtoMx™ along with Canopy Biosciences’ CellScape™, all specifically designed to address distinct spatial biology research needs. NanoString’s nCounter® for gene expression analysis is also included in the portfolio along with Canopy’s Multi-Omic Services, which provides contract research services utilizing each of these platforms.

“The formation of Bruker Spatial Biology brings together the coordination of spatial platforms that are best-in-class across spatial genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics,” said Mark R. Munch, PhD, President of the Bruker NANO group. “Bruker Spatial Genomics enables direct visualization of the 3D genome, which complements the recent additions of GeoMx and CosMx, cutting-edge highly sensitive and high-plex tools for the study of spatial transcriptomics at both regional and single cell resolution. Further rounding out our portfolio is CellScape, which enables targeted, quantitative spatial proteomics with best-in-class resolution and dynamic range.”

Todd Garland, the President of the new division, commented: “I am excited to lead Bruker Spatial Biology for the benefit of our global research customers. By bringing these diverse and complementary spatial platforms together, we can tailor solutions for each customer’s unique spatial research by providing choices across the entire spectrum from discovery to translational while avoiding compromises inherent with a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach.”

Bruker Spatial Biology will be showcasing their technologies at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2024 from November 8-10 in Houston, Texas at booth #419.

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)



Bruker is at the forefront of the post-genomic era, helping scientists and engineers make groundbreaking discoveries that enhance human life. Our high-performance instruments and analytical solutions enable the exploration of life and materials at the molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. Working closely with customers, we drive innovation, boost productivity, and support success in life sciences, biopharma, microscopy, nanoanalysis, industrial research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology for AI. Bruker provides highly differentiated, cutting-edge systems for preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics, proteomics, multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural biology, clinical microbiology, and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

