Brsk Broadband Upgrades Network With IP Infusion

UK-based full-fiber broadband provider deploys IP Infusion OcNOS® networking software products to service business and residential customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrskBroadband—IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking solutions, announced today that Brsk, based in the UK, has chosen IP Infusion to provide part of the networking platform to service its growing customer base of both business and residential customers. Brsk is rolling out full fiber broadband in the West Yorkshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, and West Midlands regions. Telecom consulting firm novas11 provided technology analysis and deployment help.





By deploying an open networking solution, Brsk ensured compatibility with existing networking equipment from Juniper and Nokia. Brsk is deploying IP Infusion OCNOS-SP-Plus networking software on Edgecore hardware for a cost-competitive, feature-rich, and market-tested P Router networking solution to aggregate OLT traffic. Compatibility with 400G ZR/ZR+ optics was also a critical selection aspect.

“IP Infusion and open networking provided significant upfront savings on capital expenses over our traditional vendors,” said Steve Glendinning, CTO for Brsk. “Because we build and maintain our own networking infrastructure, our standards have to be high for our products. IP Infusion has the industry depth and experience for us to trust over the long term.”

“Our business is in finding innovative and important networking tools, and open networking has matured to be a trusted option in many use cases,” said Peter Hodgson, CSO for novas11. “We are happy to conduct this relationship between Brsk and IP Infusion and look forward to a fruitful working relationship.”

“This market segment of mixed-use broadband networking plays well with the flexibility that open networking provides,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “IP Infusion is the top open networking vendor in this market space, and our continued success validates the need for an open networking alternative as an option for network builders.”

