Brother to Showcase Printing Solutions to meet Law Enforcement Needs at IACP 2022

Reliable printing technology is a must for the modern law enforcement organization. The new PocketJet 8 provides faster, higher quality full-page printing capabilities*, designed with law enforcement in mind.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IACP–Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), will highlight advanced technology solutions, including the newly released PocketJet 8 printer, at the 2022 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference. Join Brother at booth #7430 October 15–18, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.





Police officers require reliable printing solutions that let them remain focused on the job, not the technology. With increased demands placed on their time and workday, officers must be able to rely on their tools to get the job done quickly and seamlessly.

Supporting today’s law enforcement challenges

Brother Mobile Solutions has over 30 years of supporting the needs of officers and public safety officials through their technology in mobile print technology. With IACP back in-person for the first time since 2019, Brother Mobile Solutions looks forward to reconnecting more than 16,000 professionals and showcasing updated tools and techniques for continued success.

“Public safety officers must meet the needs of today’s landscape by acting quickly, seamlessly, and efficiently. Brother is proud to support those needs as the leading partner in mobile print technology among officers,” said Ravi Panjwani, Vice President of Brother Mobile Solutions. “Our partnership with departments nationwide is important to our mission and the products we produce.”

Brother IACP highlights:

NEW! The release of PocketJet 8: Officers rely on the longevity of their tools to get the job done right. The PJ8 can be configured to officer’s needs, with multiple mounts and accessories available—and even more full-page printing options. Enhancements* to this flagship product include: Increased printing speeds Higher print quality More full-page printing options Simplified connectivity Slim and portable design

Solutions for increasing officer safety: Reduce officers’ time spent on the roadside. With Brother printers, a traffic citation can now only take as little as 5 minutes. This alleviates mental stress and workload—allowing for police offers to serve more efficiently.

Meeting the challenges of today’s law enforcement landscape: Join Raul Palacios, Director of Product Management at the Solutions Presentation Theater (booth #8433) on Sunday, October 16 at 10:30 a.m. He will explore five challenges facing law enforcement today and the simple adjustments to existing processes that will help improve the day-to-day duties of officers and increase efficiency.

“In the midst of staff shortages, safety concerns and increased job demands, it’s crucial to have tools you can rely on each day,” said Palacios. “Brother Mobile Solutions printers like the PocketJet 8 are designed to work quickly within any space. We recognize the importance of having not only the tech to rely on, but a trusted partner to meet your needs.”

Brother meets the needs of officers by providing technology that’s reliable and long-long lasting. Public safety industry experts will be available onsite to showcase mobile printers like the PocketJet 8 and RuggedJet series, as well as thermal desktop printers.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile and desktop printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

*Compared to previous PocketJet models.

