Brother Mobile Solutions Announces Supply Chain Growth Leader Theo Bielowicz as Director of Sales

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation and provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printing, labeling and safety signage solutions, has announced Theo Bielowicz as Director of Sales, effective July 17, 2023. Bielowicz will lead efforts to expand Brother's momentum in the transportation and logistics, warehousing and retail industries.





Bielowicz brings more than two decades of in-depth industry experience in sales, marketing and product management to Brother. For the past 13 years, he worked as a sales leader in Honeywell International Inc.’s Productivity Solutions and Services business, which includes mobile computers, printers and data-capture devices. Before starting his career at NCR Corp., Bielowicz earned an M.B.A. from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business with an e-business concentration.

“In order to thrive in today’s volatile economy, our customers must identify and invest in solutions to become more operationally efficient,” said Bielowicz. “I’m excited to draw on my extensive end-user and channel sales experience to deliver world-class support to existing Brother Mobile Solutions customers, while developing new customer-driven strategies to grow revenue and increase market share.”

“We are pleased to welcome Theo Bielowicz to the Brother Mobile Solutions team,” said Greg O’Connell, BMS Vice President of Sales. “Theo is a dynamic sales leader with the deep industry experience needed to hit the ground running at a moment of tremendous opportunity for Brother Mobile Solutions, as customers in transportation and logistics, warehousing, retail, and other markets continue to seek smarter printing and labeling solutions.”

Brother Mobile Solutions continues to address increasing demand for higher levels of automation, speed and accuracy in printing, labeling and safety signage across industry verticals, offering customers tailored solutions to enhance their productivity and help them overcome emerging business challenges.

