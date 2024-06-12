Broadvoice Wins ChannelVision’s 2024 Visionary Spotlight Award

Broadvoice’s CCaaS Platform, GoContact, Recognized for Innovation, Ease of Use and Industry Impact





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ccaas—Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market enterprises and BPOs, announced it won the 2024 Visionary Spotlight Award for its cloud-native contact center platform, GoContact. Sponsored by ChannelVision Magazine, the VSAs recognize outstanding products, services and deployments, with winners selected based on their overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability.

This is the third time ChannelVision has recognized Broadvice’s CCaaS platform since it launched in the U.S. in 2023. Last year, the platform won VSAs for Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough and Contact Center/CCaaS Technology Innovation.

“We’re excited to be recognized by ChannelVision for our innovation and success in bringing our advanced contact center functionality to the small and mid-market,” said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. “We built the platform for users, not IT. As such, we’ve made it easy to use, manage and afford. And it has all the enterprise-level features customers want and expect, regardless of their size.”

GoContact is a breakthrough cloud-native contact center that combines advances in computing—the cloud, containers, microservices, AI and more—into an affordable and agile omnichannel solution. It delivers the personalized and optimized experiences customers expect by unifying customer interactions into a single solution and providing access to omnichannel data and analytics to optimize customer and agent satisfaction.

Clients using GoContact regularly experience a 20% increase in operational efficiency while reducing employee effort, training time and downtime. This results in higher customer satisfaction, significant savings and a high return on investment.

“Congratulations to all of our winners,” said Berge Kaprelian, founder of Beka Business Media and publisher of ChannelVision Magazine. “For a year that saw a record number of nominations, I can proudly say that all VSA recipients—spanning Overall Excellence, Business Technology and Service Provider Technology—have made outstanding strides that warrant distinction.”

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice’s unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers’ evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision is a B2B bi-monthly print magazine and digital content properties read and followed by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, IT and managed services—both on-premises and in the cloud. ChannelVision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to market to experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business and enterprise spaces. More information about ChannelVision and the 2024 Visionary Spotlight Awards can be found here.

Contacts

Kimberly Way



Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations



Broadvoice



970.289.0854



kimberlyw@broadvoice.com