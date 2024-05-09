Broadvoice Wins 2024 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS Platform Recognized by TMC for Exceptional Innovation





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX—Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market enterprises and BPOs, announced that its b-hive UCaaS platform was awarded the 2024 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award. Presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, the award honors the most innovative unified communications products and solutions available in the marketplace.

“This is the fourth time b-hive has been named Product of the Year, and each time we’re more excited than the last,” said Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. “With our platform, it has never been easier and more affordable to enhance productivity, improve customer satisfaction and drive real ROI.”

The b-hive UCaaS platform delivers a range of communications capabilities rarely found together in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone in a platform designed for small and mid-market businesses with as few as 10 employees and as many as 500. The proprietary platform includes cloud PBX, unified communications, collaboration features, a virtual call center and integrations for Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zapier and Webhooks.

Unique among its competitors, Broadvoice ensures customers get the attention they need in the first 90 days after onboarding with its award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. Every customer, regardless of size, is assigned an orientation specialist to ease the learning curve, ensure the system is correctly set up and help them understand and embrace the platform’s full functionality. Since launching in 2021, Broadvoice has earned an industry-leading CSAT score of 95% and recorded a 17% reduction in customer support calls and an 11% decrease in technical calls.

“It gives me great pleasure to honor Broadvoice as a 2024 recipient of TMC’s Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for its innovative b-hive UCaaS platform,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Broadvoice in their groundbreaking work on b-hive.”

Winners of the 2024 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice’s unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers’ evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Kimberly Way



Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations



Broadvoice



970.289.0854



kimberlyw@broadvoice.com

Michelle Connolly



Senior Marketing Manager



TMC



203-852-6800, ext. 170



mconnolly@tmcnet.com