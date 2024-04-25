Broadvoice Wins 2024 Bronze Stevie Award for Excellence in Customer Service

The Broadvoice Success Program Recognized for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCaaS—Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market enterprises and BPOs, announced the Broadvoice Success Program was awarded a Bronze Stevie Award for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy. Judges called Broadvoice’s customer satisfaction strategy “impressive,” “significant” and “a great solution,” citing its “extraordinary commitment to client satisfaction.”

This is the fourth year Broadvoice has been honored by the international competition for excellence in customer service. In 2022 and 2023, it won a Bronze Stevie Award for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy. In 2021, it took home three Silver Stevie Awards for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy, Best Customer Feedback Strategy and Best Front-Line Customer Service Team. The Broadvoice Success Program also received the Business Intelligence Group’s Excellence in Customer Service Award in 2022 and 2023.

“When we started the Broadvoice Success Program a few years ago, we challenged ourselves not only to beat the competition but to set new standards,” said Broadvoice COO Herb Pyles. “Repeated recognition by the Stevie Awards and feedback from our customers confirms we’re succeeding at what we set out to do.”

The Broadvoice Success Program ensures customers get the attention they need for the first 90 days after onboarding. Every customer, regardless of size, is assigned an orientation specialist to ease the learning curve, ensure the system is correctly set up and help them understand and embrace the platform’s full functionality. Since the program launched in 2021, Broadvoice has earned an industry-leading CSAT score of 93% and recorded a 17% reduction in customer support calls and an 11% decrease in technical calls.

One judge noted that the Broadvoice Success Program “not only addresses immediate concerns but also sets the stage for long-term customer satisfaction and loyalty. By emphasizing customer success over the mere transactional aspect, you’re fostering a customer-centric culture that’s likely to yield significant dividends in retention, referrals and overall customer satisfaction. This strategic shift deserves recognition for its proactive and comprehensive approach to ensuring ongoing customer success and satisfaction.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are among the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organize nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes, in virtually every industry, from 44 nations and territories were considered in this year’s competition.

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice’s unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers’ evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards®, the International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

