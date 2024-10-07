Broadvoice Launches Advanced Analytics

Advanced Analytics Harnesses the Power of Data to Improve Customer Experiences and Drive Revenue Growth





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCaaS—Broadvoice, a leading global customer experience (CX) technology provider, announced the availability of enhanced reporting and journey management capabilities for the entire customer experience. With Advanced Analytics, organizations can maximize their customer experience, streamline operational efficiencies and boost agent productivity.

“Broadvoice’s Advanced Analytics simplifies the complexity of data, making it accessible and understandable for users of all levels,” said João Camarate, Chief Technology Officer at Broadvoice. “With actionable insights to make strategic, data-driven decisions, businesses can easily optimize people and processes, leading to improved service levels and revenue growth.”

Advanced Analytics consolidates and connects customer data across Broadvoice’s CX ecosystem, merging data from UCaaS and CCaaS platforms into one easy-to-use solution. With intuitive dashboards and access to real-time data and trend analysis, Advanced Analytics maps a customer’s journey from start to finish, highlighting opportunities for engagement and improvement. It also spots trends, anomalies, and experience gaps in agent performance for real-time feedback and coaching.

Key benefits of Broadvoice Advanced Analytics include:

Broadvoice is transforming the way companies approach customer experience with its comprehensive CX solution that brings together contact center (CCaaS) and unified communications (UCaaS) capabilities.

The GoContact CCaaS platform offers a breakthrough cloud-native solution that uses AI, microservices, and omnichannel capabilities to deliver personalized and optimized customer experiences. And it does so while enhancing the contact center’s agility and ROI. Meanwhile, the b-hive UCaaS platform combines tools like PBX, unified communications, collaboration tools, and various integrations with leading platforms like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams. This empowers employees to improve customer interactions and make data-driven decisions effortlessly. Together, these platforms let companies elevate the customer experience through streamlined, data-rich communication and collaboration.

How Advanced Analytics and AI Work Together

Reporting and journey mapping are integral to delivering accurate AI-powered experiences. As such, Advanced Analytics and Broadvoice AI are complementary technologies that enhance one another. Advanced Analytics generates crucial data that the AI relies on for visualizing and analyzing customer and agent behavior.

Earlier this year, Broadvoice also released a new AI-powered workforce management solution with AI-backed forecasting and scheduling, capacity planning and staffing adjustments. The company recently launched Voice AI workflow builders that intelligently automates responses, completes tasks and triggers subsequent actions, like sending a text from an ICR interaction, without involving a live agent. Post-call AI, such as Quality Automation, functionality is expected to be released before the end of 2024.

“With Broadvoice, it’s never been easier or more accessible for mid-sized businesses to deploy and use the power of AI, workforce management and Advanced Analytics to improve Customer Experience,” said Camarate.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice’s unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers’ evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

