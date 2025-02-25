Broadvoice | GoContact Launches Post-Call AI

Broadvoice’s Advanced AI-Powered Tool Improves Service Quality and Customer Satisfaction

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Broadvoice | GoContact, a leading global customer experience technology provider, announced today the release of its latest AI-powered feature, Post-Call AI, for its GoContact CCaaS platform. With AI-backed sentiment analysis, detailed summaries and data-rich transcripts, Broadvoice’s newest solution delivers actionable insights into every call to streamline operations and drive higher customer satisfaction.

“In today’s fast-paced world, understanding what happens during every call is key to improving service quality and customer experience,” said Tatiana Lopes, Vice President of Product at Broadvoice. “With strategic insights into each conversation, our Post-Call AI ensures every call adds value.”

Key benefits of Broadvoice’s Post-Call AI include:

Improved Operational Efficiency. Minimize manual workloads for QA teams, auditors and managers with tools like post-call summaries and automated QA.

Minimize manual workloads for QA teams, auditors and managers with tools like post-call summaries and automated QA. Enhanced Customer Experience. Proactively find and fix gaps in the customer experience by using sentiment, multi-lingual call summaries and transcriptions.

Proactively find and fix gaps in the customer experience by using sentiment, multi-lingual call summaries and transcriptions. Accelerated Agent Training. Assess agent performance based on call outcomes to create consistent, fair evaluations and guide training and development.

Assess agent performance based on call outcomes to create consistent, fair evaluations and guide training and development. Centralized Insights. Collect key information as soon as the call ends, without toggling between multiple tools or screens, to quickly spot new business and operational trends.

GoContact is a breakthrough cloud-native contact center platform that combines advances in computing—the cloud, containers, microservices, AI, WFM, Advanced Analytics and more—into an agile omnichannel solution. It delivers a personalized and optimized customer experience by unifying interactions into a single solution and providing access to omnichannel data and analytics to optimize customer and agent satisfaction.

With a strong focus on customer experience, Broadvoice enhances how businesses engage with customers by delivering an intuitive, omnichannel approach that ensures efficient, real-time communication. By integrating voice, video, messaging, and AI-driven support, Broadvoice helps businesses solve customer challenges proactively, fostering higher satisfaction and long-term loyalty.

To learn more about the Broadvoice Post-Call and Quality Assurance offerings, visit broadvoice.com/post-call-ai/.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice makes it easy for companies to connect with their customers. With our cloud-based, AI-powered CX solutions, mid-market companies worldwide get the tools they need to deliver consistently exceptional customer experiences at every digital touchpoint. With deep analytics, specialized workflows and AI to help agents, managers and customers, Broadvoice focuses on customer outcomes while building innovative technology that accelerates value faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all platforms. Learn more about Broadvoice at broadvoice.com.

