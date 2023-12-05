BroadRange Logistics Extends Warehousing and Logistics Capacity by 1.6 Million Square Feet with New Locations in Pennsylvania and Florida

Expanded footprint enhances company’s ultra-flexible warehousing solutions, ready to meet growing customer demand seamlessly

FOREST PARK, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BroadRange Logistics (BroadRange), a leader in logistics and warehousing solutions, has expanded its facilities footprint with two new warehouses in Pennsylvania and Florida. With a total of 7 million square feet of warehouse space spanning 11 prime locations across five states, this strategic expansion further solidifies BroadRange’s position as a key player.





“Navigating the ever-expanding realm of warehousing, logistics and e-commerce presents unique challenges,” said Ari Milstein, CEO of BroadRange. “We understand the importance of flexibility for both businesses and consumers, and we are dedicated to ensuring a seamless experience for all. Our new locations will further enhance our capabilities, allowing us to better serve our clients’ evolving needs. As an innovator in warehousing solutions, we stand as a catalyst for industry growth and an unconventional third-party logistics provider (3PL) for other 3PLs. Our ultra flex solution not only serves direct customers but also extends its impact to other 3PLs, reshaping the landscape of the logistics sector.”

Additionally, by offering unique financial strategies, including deferring storage costs for larger requirements, BroadRange transcends the traditional role of a 3PL and, in some cases, even steps in as an alternative to a customer’s banker. These approaches are designed to eliminate challenging financial barriers and open up new opportunities for both businesses and their clientele.

The new Pennsylvania warehouse is a 40-foot Clear, Class A Industrial Space located in Shoemakersville, Pa., with 1,240,013 square feet of storage capacity. Situated just two miles from I-78 in Lehigh Valley West, this facility is strategically positioned to provide efficient and cost-effective warehousing solutions to businesses in the region, particularly for retail/fast-moving consumer goods.

BroadRange’s latest addition in Florida, a Class A Industrial Building in Ocala, offers 350,893 square feet of distribution warehouse space. Notably, this location falls within an Opportunity Zone, making it an attractive choice for businesses looking to benefit from tax incentives. Ocala is a recognized hub for the distribution, supply chain and logistics industries, making it an ideal resource for regional all-commodity logistics needs.

BroadRange has gained recognition for its dedication to delivering top-tier warehousing and logistics services to a diverse range of industries. The addition of these Pennsylvania and Florida locations marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward growth and excellence, ensuring that they are well-prepared to accommodate any increase in warehousing and logistics needs.

“For businesses seeking innovative warehousing solutions and access to BroadRange’s expansive network, these new facilities offer a strategic advantage,” added Milstein. “Working with Broadrange isn’t just a decision for logistics; it’s a strategic partnership that drives businesses and their clients toward unprecedented success.”

About BroadRange Logistics



BroadRange Logistics is an industry-leading end-to-end provider of ultra-flexible warehousing and fulfillment services. Serving businesses of all sizes, BroadRange offers comprehensive short- and long-term solutions, enabling companies to effortlessly navigate the intricacies of supply chain management, including warehousing, fulfillment, and other value-added services. The company ranked No. 163 overall and the No. 6 logistics company on the 2023 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Managing 7 million square feet of warehouse space, BroadRange operates across 11 prime locations in five states. For more information about BroadRange, visit www.BroadRangeLogistics.com and on LinkedIn.

