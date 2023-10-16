Broadband Providers Will Expand for Entire Communities by Leveraging the Calix Broadband Platform and a Growing Portfolio of Managed Services

At its 18th annual customer success and innovation conference, Calix announced it will add SmartMDU and ManagedBiz managed services to a robust portfolio—which already features SmartHome, SmartTown, and SmartBiz—for its end-to-end cloud and software broadband platform, further enabling broadband service providers to expand their markets and grow their entire communities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week, at its annual customer event, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced a series of powerful advancements for its cloud and software broadband platform that will further enable any broadband service provider (BSP) to expand into new markets and grow their entire community. With a robust portfolio of managed services that are fully integrated for the platform, BSPs have everything they need to deliver world-class experiences for single-family homes, community and government, businesses, and multi-dwelling units (MDUs). By expanding their broadband businesses, Calix customers will grow their communities and win against even the largest competitors.





Calix invested more than $1.2 billion over 13 years to develop its platform and enable BSPs to accelerate and scale innovation. Hundreds of Calix customers leverage the cloud- and software-enabled Calix platform and fully integrated managed services to optimize their core business functions, drive higher average revenue per user (ARPU), and achieve outstanding Net Promoter Scores℠ (NPS®) in the 70s, 80s, and 90s—well above industry averages. By providing exceptional broadband experiences that delight subscribers, BSPs are transforming their communities by attracting new investments, growing future workforces, and positively impacting the lives of students, families, first responders, local business owners, and more.

Increasingly, BSPs serving rural and remote communities are adopting a multitude of managed services from Calix to rapidly expand into new markets and go to market with a differentiated value proposition. Because these services are fully integrated for the Calix platform, BSPs are deploying and launching them in days or weeks rather than months or years.

To support customers’ long-term success, Calix leverages input from a growing number of customer advisory boards to guide its innovation roadmap. By continuously evolving its platform each quarter, Calix ensures that BSPs can innovate rapidly and benefit from the billions in federal, state, and private funding that have proliferated in recent years. This funding has democratized access to capital that was previously the exclusive domain of large legacy providers. Calix has conducted hundreds of one-on-one, expert consultations with customers to help them scale their operations with state and federal funding.

This week at ConneXions, Calix is announcing multiple advancements to its platform that will continue to enable BSPs to own the residential, community, business, and MDU markets:

HomeOffice IQ ™ cellular backup for home Wi-Fi networks to prepare for rare broadband interruptions will add to the value of the Calix SmartHome™ portfolio of residential managed services. The portfolio also includes cybersecurity, advanced network controls, and value-added offerings like Bark social media monitoring, Arlo Secure connected cameras, and Servify Care connected device protection.

™ will add to the value of the Calix SmartHome™ portfolio of residential managed services. The portfolio also includes cybersecurity, advanced network controls, and value-added offerings like Bark social media monitoring, Arlo Secure connected cameras, and Servify Care connected device protection. Calix will extend SmartTown™ community-wide Wi-Fi by making it available at no incremental cost for BSPs to offer it to first responders —further enabling the creation of fully smart towns across rural and suburban communities.

—further enabling the creation of fully smart towns across rural and suburban communities. New capabilities for Calix SmartBiz™ will give BSPs more ways to simplify network management for small business owners managing multiple locations.

managing multiple locations. ManagedBiz™ will give BSPs a streamlined path to deliver premium managed business services for corporate offices, entertainment venues, and other midsized businesses that have their own IT teams.

for corporate offices, entertainment venues, and other midsized businesses that have their own IT teams. SmartMDU™ will enable customers to easily deliver world-class managed Wi-Fi services—once exclusive to luxury high-rise apartments—to all MDUs. SmartMDU will enable BSPs to seamlessly enter and manage MDUs of all kinds, inside and outside their current footprint.

Managed services for each of these markets are integrated for the Calix platform, so broadband teams can use the same Wi-Fi systems, cloud services, workflows, and training. That is the future. One broadband platform to serve all use cases across the entire community.

“The power of the unique Calix platform is the ability to innovate at a pace that has never been seen before in the broadband industry,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “Having access to our platform means Calix customers can rapidly expand their business to meet all the needs of the communities they serve. Our innovation is rooted in a partnership between Calix and our customers. With their input and feedback, we identify and develop new capabilities that enable BSPs to simplify their operations and get to market in days instead of years. When we release platform updates every 91 days, we help BSPs raise the bar for subscriber experiences, giving them powerful new ways to excite subscribers. The latest additions to the platform—SmartMDU and ManagedBiz—are great examples of how we are evolving together so that our customers can expand their leadership in every market they serve.”

This week Calix is announcing the next phase of Calix Cloud®, with more automation, deeper subscriber insights, new channels to deliver personalized customer support, predictive analytics, and seamless communications between different systems and services.

Throughout their transformation, Calix enables customers with award-winning services to support new market rollouts. Calix Professional Services, Calix Education Services, and Calix Customer Success Services help build out new Wi-Fi designs, educate workforces, and increase time to market for new services.

Learn more about Calix ConneXions 2023.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/pages/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

Contacts

Press Inquiries:

Alison Crisci



919-353-4323



alison.crisci@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:

Jim Fanucchi



investorrelations@calix.com