Broadband Providers Grow Revenue and Differentiate With Outdoor Wi-Fi To Connect Pools, Home Farms, and More in Minutes With Calix

With the compact, weather-resistant Calix GigaSpire u4hm delivering 1,000+ feet of outdoor Wi-Fi coverage, customers across the United States are rapidly revolutionizing the residential Wi-Fi experience so subscribers can stream, video conference, and run security systems across patios, pool houses, big backyards, and more

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced that multiple customers are leveraging outdoor Wi-Fi systems on the Calix Broadband Platform to delight residential subscribers with differentiated value while growing revenue. Broadband service providers (BSPs) across the United States are deploying the compact, weather-resistant Calix GigaSpire® u4hm to enable outstanding outdoor experiences—like streaming, enhanced security systems, and connected pool houses—for residents of lakefronts, large suburban properties, home farms, and more. In neighborhoods with spotty and unreliable cell service, outdoor Wi-Fi allows residents to securely use connected devices outside on their property for the first time. As all Calix managed Wi-Fi systems exist on the industry’s singular end-to-end, cloud- and software-enabled platform, BSPs are deploying these systems in as little as 15 minutes.









These six Calix customers are leading in residential experiences by delighting subscribers with:

Connected cameras for Illinois farming homesteads. Adams Fiber deploys the GigaSpire u4hm to meet the high demand for robust broadband services covering farming homesteads and rural properties with outdoor structures like detached garages, workshops, and pool houses. The extended coverage area supports video streaming to outdoor TVs, remote calls, and security cameras. Previously, extensive field tech resources were needed to deliver outdoor Wi-Fi, taking hours. Now, it only takes minutes. The BSP also offers SmartHome™ managed services, like Arlo Secure connected cameras. Cloud insights on the Calix Platform enable quick and efficient troubleshooting. This strategic upgrade overcomes geographical challenges, drives revenue, and boosts subscriber satisfaction and loyalty. Memorial Day weekend kickoff of outdoor residential packages in Nebraska, Colorado, and Arizona. ALLO Communications is introducing outdoor Wi-Fi into their residential packages at scale. The innovative BSP launched outdoor Wi-Fi over Memorial Day weekend, generating immediate excitement from subscribers who are thrilled with the enhanced connectivity in their outdoor spaces. Summer Wi-Fi experiences launching in Minnesota. Garden Valley Technologies is set for a significant outdoor Wi-Fi rollout for residential use, running a campaign from May to September. Utilizing pre-made marketing assets from the Calix Market Activation program has significantly accelerated their campaign preparation. Their promotion aims to enhance outdoor family fun with unmatched subscriber experiences that extend to the pool, porch, and patio. The campaign includes advertising through social media, streaming, billboards, sales flyers, emails, bill inserts, and newsletters. Streaming on outdoor lots without cell coverage in Missouri. Green Hills Communications (Green Hills) faces unique challenges in rural areas where residential lots span acres. Vast distances and diverse terrain previously hindered reliable internet service. With the Calix Platform and the GigaSpire u4hm, Green Hills easily delivers outdoor Wi-Fi to even the most isolated properties. They extend Wi-Fi to remote buildings for farming machinery, security cameras, location-based devices, and weather sensors, addressing high-demand areas like detached garages with poor or non-existent cell coverage. This improvement has boosted Green Hills’ average revenue per user (ARPU) and is driving further expansion. Connected suburban lakefronts and a national fishing tournament in Texas. Peoples Telephone Cooperative (Peoples) serves both urban and rural communities with a growing demand for outdoor Wi-Fi for farms and lakefront properties. Competing against four to five rival providers, Peoples differentiates its services with the extensive Calix Wi-Fi system portfolio. Since deploying the GigaSpire u4hm, subscriber uptake has steadily increased over three months. The cooperative showcases the robustness and quality of their services at events like a national fishing tournament. With minimal marketing, demand has surged, driving revenue growth and high subscriber satisfaction. Plus, their technicians appreciate the simplicity of deployment. Patio Wi-Fi packages in rural and suburban Arkansas communities. Wave Rural Connect recently launched their outdoor Wi-Fi offerings, targeting subscribers who want to extend their home service to patios, pools, and backyards. Their “Patio Package” is generating rapid signups even before the full campaign launch. Wave Rural Connect stands out from other Arkansas providers by differentiating with outdoor Wi-Fi and SmartHome managed services, building a strong brand in the process.

The GigaSpire u4hm is an outdoor mesh satellite solution that extends 1,000 feet or more while enduring extreme temperatures from –30°C/–4°F to 60°C/140°F. It is also easy and fast to install with Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities. All Calix Wi-Fi systems leverage customer support cloud insights on the Calix Platform to ensure seamless delivery and management of SmartHome managed services, including cybersecurity, social media monitoring, and more. The Calix Platform and SmartHome managed services consistently earn industry acclaim for enabling BSPs of all sizes to deliver exceptional subscriber experiences.

“Our investment in the Calix Platform has been instrumental in achieving remarkable growth while significantly increasing subscriber satisfaction,” said Jim Broemmer, chief executive officer of Adams Fiber. “By leveraging deep cloud insights, we’ve gone beyond managed Wi-Fi to deploy services like Arlo connected cameras. The ability to extend these services to the very edge of our subscribers’ expansive rural properties with the easy and fast-to-deploy u4hm sets us apart from the competition. Our subscribers expect reliable connectivity across every acre of their properties. Thanks to the extensive Calix systems portfolio and its ease of deployment, we can meet these expectations quickly with faster turn-up while reducing time to revenue.”

Calix Cloud, the insights engine on the Calix Platform, empowers broadband marketers to identify subscribers who would benefit most from new residential outdoor Wi-Fi packages, ensuring timely and targeted communications that accelerate time to market and revenue. For additional go-to-market support, BSPs can collaborate with Calix Customer Success Services. With access to the award-winning Market Activation program and the Electronic Content Builder (ECB), Calix customers can utilize thousands of customizable, agency-quality marketing assets to highlight the unique outdoor experiences they deliver—from streaming music while working in the garage to monitoring home security cameras.

“The Calix platform enables leading BSPs like Adams Fiber, ALLO, Garden Valley, Green Hills, Peoples, and Wave Rural Connect to differentiate their experience and brand in the communities they serve,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “These BSPs have quickly expanded their consumer offerings with Calix GigaSpire outdoor Wi-Fi to grow revenue and subscriber satisfaction. In 15 minutes, the BSP’s Wi-Fi offering is now installed across the farm and lakefront, in the pool house or garage, and across large acreages—with zero additional operational complexity. With SmartLife™ and SmartBiz™, along with the industry’s most comprehensive Wi-Fi appliance portfolio, BSPs are able to rapidly differentiate their service inside and outside homes and businesses. The Calix team and our customers have once again raised the bar. Just wait until these BSPs launch our 1-mile outdoor GigaSpire.”

Explore how the Calix Broadband Platform and extensive portfolio of Wi-Fi systems enable BSPs of any size to deliver differentiating outdoor experiences that grow their business.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix is a cloud and appliance-based platform and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage the Calix Broadband Platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify operations, engagement, and service; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their business and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data, enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Inquiries:

Alison Crisci



919-353-4323



alison.crisci@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:

Jim Fanucchi



investorrelations@calix.com