Broadband Providers Can Rapidly Deploy SmartLife Managed Services While Achieving Impressive 50 Percent Improvements in Sustainability With Advancements for Calix Intelligent Access EDGE E7-2

Broadband providers can now leverage the highly anticipated Calix E7-2 XG1601 line card—which is compatible with existing Calix ONTs and boasts double density XGS-PON—to rapidly deploy managed services while driving down cost, space, and power per subscriber for increased sustainability

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) launched the new E7-2 XG1601 line card today, greatly advancing the capabilities of Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™. Compared with previous line cards, the E7-2 line card provides continued sustainability benefits for broadband service providers (BSPs)—delivering 50 percent less power per port while continuing to ensure fast, flexible deployment of managed services. Broadband providers can now connect more subscribers within the same service footprint without having to increase power, space, or cooling requirements. The new E7-2 line card further enables BSPs to leverage Intelligent Access EDGE to easily deploy and manage a highly efficient, green network while increasing subscriber penetration within their service area. As a result, BSPs can grow value for their communities in ways that promote sustainability.





Enhancements to the E7-2 line card complete the series of upgrades across Intelligent Access EDGE systems, including the E9-2 and E3-2—adding sustainability improvements, multi-PON technology support, and enhanced double density and extended reach optics. Double density optics and fast implementation accelerate the BSP’s ability to deploy Calix SmartLife™ managed services—such as SmartHome™, SmartTown™, and SmartBiz™—while maintaining sustainability best practices.

Because of these innovations, hundreds of Calix customers who have built networks with Calix XGS-PON will enjoy flexible E7-2 line card deployments. This will enable them to accelerate their growth and be better positioned to meet requirements and deadlines related to federal funding—totaling $60 billion—designed to advance broadband connectivity across the U.S.

The major innovations to the Intelligent Access EDGE E7-2 allow BSPs to:

Connect more subscribers. Double density optics allow BSPs to serve more 10G PON subscribers within the same coverage area compared with single density optics. This enables a quick and significant increase in the number of subscribers served without additional equipment.

Double density optics allow BSPs to serve more 10G PON subscribers within the same coverage area compared with single density optics. This enables a quick and significant increase in the number of subscribers served without additional equipment. Reduce per port power requirements by up to 50 percent. The E7-2 XG1601 line card can reduce power expenses by up to 50 percent, putting sustainability at the forefront of this upgrade.

The E7-2 XG1601 line card can reduce power expenses by up to 50 percent, putting sustainability at the forefront of this upgrade. Eliminate unnecessary truck rolls while upgrading their network. Backward optical network terminal (ONT) compatibility allows for network modernization to deliver multigig services—without the need for on-premises ONT replacements—and reduces operational expenses (OPEX).

Backward optical network terminal (ONT) compatibility allows for network modernization to deliver multigig services—without the need for on-premises ONT replacements—and reduces operational expenses (OPEX). Extend deployment flexibility with any PON solutions. New and existing BSPs can support a wide range of use cases and serve every type of subscriber with multi-PON, extended range, pure XGS-PON, or pure GPON. The innovations streamline migration to AXOS® systems as well as from GPON to XGS-PON, increasing capacity in line with subscriber demand.

“These new innovations for Intelligent Access EDGE will help us meet two critical business objectives,” said Blake Callaham, general manager at Pioneer Telephone. “It will enable us to better support the delivery of new managed services to a larger number of subscribers without incurring costly truck rolls and position us to easily introduce a better experience that incorporates managed services with multi-gig features in existing coverage areas as demand grows throughout Western Oklahoma. This investment supports our mission of continually integrating the latest technology and continual innovation into our suite of services to maintain a reliable connection for our customers.”

Today, Calix is also launching a new high-performance indoor ONT, the Calix Revenue EDGE™ GigaPoint® GP4201X. When paired with Calix XGS-PON solutions like the E7-2 XG1601 line card, its integrated XGS-PON WAN and 10GE LAN port deliver a complete 10G end-to-end multi-service solution for residential and business applications. The attractive, compact desktop terminal is ideally suited to address the increasing demand for 4K streaming and live-action gaming, and it is fully supported by the Calix Cloud® for ease of integration, support, and maintenance.

“Building off the momentum and innovation of the E3-2 and E9-2, the upgrades found within the E7-2 line card take big strides toward greater sustainability, operationally efficient deployments, and serving any use case for our customers,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “Each innovation to the Intelligent Access EDGE presents opportunities for BSPs to simplify and grow, using half the power and enabling amazing broadband experiences with SmartLife managed services. This flexibility combined with green technology to serve more subscribers and ultimately reduce OPEX is great news for hundreds of customers who have built their network with Calix XGS-PON.”

Learn how continued innovations to Intelligent Access EDGE help broadband providers build greener networks and become more sustainable.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/pages/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Inquiries:

Zach Burger



669-369-1991



zach.burger@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:

Jim Fanucchi



investorrelations@calix.com