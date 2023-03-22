Broadband Forum Recognizes the Leaders and Key Contributors Driving Pivotal Work in the Industry

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Broadband Forum’s Q1 meeting has taken place this week in Dallas, Texas, and has recognized individuals across the industry who have gone above and beyond to help drive future broadband standards development.





The 2023 Distinguished Fellow award was bestowed upon Joey Boyd, Adtran, and William Lupton, Broadband Forum. This award is given to those who are committed to delivering a distinguished service and show leadership in the advancement of the broadband networking industry, inspiring industry growth.

Boyd has shown commendable dedication to his role as key contributor and editor for the past seven years, as well as leading the Forum through its evolution of YANG model development from infancy to expert. His leadership of the YANG modeling efforts has led to the Broadband Forum becoming established as an industry-recognized center of competence. Boyd has established many of the Forum’s tools and practices used today to ensure effective, efficient, and quality YANG model development that is respected across the industry.

“Receiving this award from the Broadband Forum is a great honor,” said Boyd. “It has been an amazing experience to lead the YANG model development over the past several years and it is great to see our collective hard work being recognized. I look forward to working with my esteemed Broadband Forum colleagues in continuing the ongoing efforts to develop universally adopted open broadband standards.”

William Lupton has provided key contributions, support, and leadership to the Broadband Forum and its predecessors since 2006. During this time, Lupton has made a significant contribution to both CWMP and the User Services Platform. In addition to this, he has been pivotal in initiating and facilitating the Forum’s YANG development efforts, and has also helped to provide many of the tools and procedures that facilitate the Forum’s goal of combining open standards with open source technology.

His technical contribution and leadership have had profound impact on the Forum, not only in internal ways of working, but his impact on the Broadband Forum’s premier technologies, and growing the Forum’s standing in the industry within the data modeling ecosystem.

“I am delighted to have been recognized for this award. My time working with the Broadband Forum has always been exciting and inspiring,” said Lupton. “My aim is to always have a positive impact on the Forum and its members. Without the support and enthusiasm of my colleagues, this would not have been possible.”

Samuel Chen of Broadcom received the Leadership award for his leadership in the Fiber Access Networks (FAN) Work Area over the last several years. Over the course of his work in FAN, Sam has been instrumental in the design and development of PON requirements (in key documents including TR-280 ITU-T PON requirements, TR-142 Framework for CWMP and USP enabled PON Devices) and the BBF.247 GPON ONU Certification Program.

The Circle of Excellence award recognizes those who show excellence and leadership in advancing the mission of the Broadband Forum and the networking communications industry. There were five recipients of the Circle of Excellence award: Elia Battiston, Radisys; David Cluytens, Orange; Al Morton, AT&T; Mauro Tilocca, TIM; and Nagaraj Turaiyur, Juniper Networks.

The Outstanding Contributor award was presented to individuals who have played an integral role in driving contributions, innovation, and enhancement in Broadband Forum work. The awards were received by; Sam Chen of Broadcom; Killian De Smedt of Nokia; Chris Gray of Orange; Ben Greear of Candela; Jeff Hartley of CommScope; Bjørn Ivar Teigen of Domos; Hugues Le Bras of Orange; Mengmeng Li of China Mobile; Antonio Marsico of Reply; and Roland Schott of Deutsche Telekom AG.

Broadband Forum congratulates all the recipients of the awards and those nominated. The ongoing dedication from these individuals continues to shape the future of broadband.

