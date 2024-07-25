Broadband Forum Enhances Connected Devices With New Standards and Certification Program Updates

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Broadband Forum is proud to announce significant advancements in the remote management of broadband and Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment (CPE).





Version 1.4 of USP (User Services Platform / TR-369), version Device:2.18 of the TR-181 data model, and version 1.3 of the Broadband Forum USP certification program for USP Agents have all been published, driving innovation and interoperability within the broadband industry.

USP 1.4 supports secure, dynamic, and interoperable applications on application-enabled service gateways. This enhancement enables broadband and Wi-Fi CPE to be augmented with value-added applications, offering unprecedented flexibility and security for service providers and end-users.

“ USP 1.4 is a milestone in our journey towards more secure and dynamic broadband services,” said John Blackford, Broadband Forum Chairman and Work Area Co-Director for the Broadband User Services Work Area. “ This update ensures that service providers can deploy new, value-added applications seamlessly, enhancing the customer experience while maintaining the highest security standards.”

Device 2.18 of the TR-181 data model represents the Broadband Forum’s continuous commitment to agile, community-driven updates. This latest version supports managing a broader range of network interfaces and applications, reflecting the industry’s strong interest in and adoption of TR-181.

“ Device:2.18 showcases the collective effort and dedication of our community,” said Daniel Egger, Broadband Forum USP Data Modeling Project Stream Leader and Principal Software Engineer at Axiros. “ The ability to manage more and varied network interfaces and applications demonstrates the commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the broadband industry.”

Version 1.3 of the BBF.369 Certification Program introduces new tests for advanced search expression use, trigger actions, and more. This ensures that USP Agents are thoroughly tested and certified to meet the latest standards, guaranteeing high performance and reliability.

“ Certification testing is crucial for ensuring the reliability and performance of USP Agents,” said Jason Walls, Work Area Co-Director for the Broadband User Services Work Area at the Broadband Forum and Director of Technical Marketing at QA Cafe. “ The new tests in version 1.3 of the USP certification program, conducted using CDRouter, the official test platform, underscore our commitment to rigorous, comprehensive validation processes.”

These advancements reinforce the Broadband Forum’s mission to drive broadband innovation and excellence, ensuring that service providers can deliver cutting-edge, secure, and interoperable broadband services to their customers.

Vendors will be able to learn more and develop their solutions with real-time feedback at the next USP Plugfest, to be held at the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory the week of September 16th, 2024. Register here.

