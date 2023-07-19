Broadband Forum and Fiber Broadband Association Agreement Broadens Support for Ubiquitous Broadband Service Delivery

The agreement will combine the Fiber Broadband Association’s strong advocacy, industry research, workforce development and educational experience with Broadband Forum’s technical standards and interoperability expertise

FREMONT, Calif. & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Broadband Forum and the Fiber Broadband Association have today signed an agreement in principle to advance the industry forward with future-proof, high-capacity, low latency fiber broadband capabilities that will enable the Metaverse and beyond.





With a common focus on developing and educating the broadband industry on best practices, the agreement will combine the Fiber Broadband Association’s strong background and expertise in fiber advocacy, research, education, and member and community resources with Broadband Forum’s technical strengths in best practices, interoperability, certification, and standards.

Broadband Forum will leverage the new relationship by increasing awareness of its progress in technology, standards and certification work. It will also increase awareness and education amongst Tier 1, 2, and 3 operators and vendors of its mission to advance broadband innovation and the benefits of interoperability.

The agreement will give the Fiber Broadband Association’s Technology Committee leadership team increased visibility of Broadband Forum’s work across all areas of fiber broadband service delivery from inside the building, across the fiber access network to the cloud. It will also give the Fiber Broadband Association the opportunity to contribute to current and future specification work and represent the needs of fiber broadband providers within the Broadband Forum community in the Americas. The Broadband Forum has held technical pre-conference workshops at the past two Fiber Broadband Association Fiber Connect annual conferences and will become a more integral part of the conference.

“We are pleased to sign an agreement in principle with the Fiber Broadband Association and we look forward to its members’ engagement and contributions,” said Ken Ko, Managing Director at Broadband Forum. “The largest operators have traditionally contributed the most to industry standards, but now, operators of all sizes have a level playing field. The Fiber Broadband Association represents the full fiber ecosystem with 51% of its members being network operators and the other half representing the supply side of the industry, with the fiber manufacturers, equipment vendors, engineering consultants and deployment specialists, so its value cannot be overstated.”

“In an effort to achieve true progress, we recognize it takes a collaborative engagement across the entire broadband industry and that is why we have formed alliances with some of the most impactful broadband organizations across the globe,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO at the Fiber Broadband Association. “Our agreement with Broadband Forum is an exciting next step in our journey to advance fiber deployments across the Americas and finally connect every community to standardized, ubiquitous, high-speed broadband services.”

The Fiber Broadband Association represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists in the advancement of fiber broadband deployments. The organization helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why they should build better fiber broadband networks. Its ongoing work includes best practices for fiber-based network operator deployments and funding, complementing Broadband Forum’s technical standards efforts.

The collaboration between the two organizations will be represented at the Fiber Broadband Association’s Fiber Connect 2023 event in Orlando, Florida, from August 20-23. Broadband Forum is presenting the Technology Deep Dives track. For more information, visit: fiberconnect.fiberbroadband.org

For more information about Broadband Forum, please visit: https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

About the Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry’s leading open standards development organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members’ passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

Broadband Forum is an open, non-profit industry organization composed of the industry’s leading broadband operators, vendors, thought leaders who are shaping the future of broadband, and observers who closely track our progress. Its work to date has been the foundation for broadband’s global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum’s flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum’s projects span across 5G, Connected Home, Cloud, and Access. Its working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.

Our free technical reports and white papers can be found at https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

Follow us on Twitter @Broadband_Forum and LinkedIn.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

Contacts

Josh Wright



josh.wright@proactive-pr.com