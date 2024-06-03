Broad Market Reach, Customers Expanding UKG Investments Fuel Second-Quarter Fiscal 2024 Momentum

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, today provided a business update for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ending March 31, 2024.





“We continue to see strong demand for UKG solutions from organizations of all sizes and in all geographies with a variety of business-critical needs,” said Chris Todd, CEO at UKG. “UKG Ready had a particularly impressive quarter, as our investments and focus on helping smaller businesses succeed continue to pay dividends. At the other end of the spectrum, our larger, enterprise and multi-national customers continue to reinvest in their UKG Pro Workforce Management solutions by expanding functionality to meet strategic needs and adding capacity inline with their growing workforces. As we continue to expand our market footprint, it’s the perfect time to add Rachel Barger to our leadership team as President of Go-to-Market operations, as she will be a tremendous asset for UKG and our growing customer base.”

Second Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

UKG remains focused on its mission to inspire every organization — regardless of size, location, industry, or complexity — to become a great place to work through technology built for all by announcing continued HCM innovation, partnerships, and customer successes in the quarter, including:

[WATCH: Building a Great Place to Work with UKG]

Industry analysts continue to laud UKG for products that help organizations of all sizes and geographies succeed with:

UKG announced advancements to its customer experience (CX) model that combines its Partner for Life promise with disruptive technology like GenAI and machine learning and 30-years of culture data and insights to support customers’ short- and long-term success.

New and existing customers that selected UKG HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions in the quarter included:

An American multinational conglomerate focused on transportation, e-commerce, and business services with more than 500,000 employees;

The Belgian subsidiary of the world’s leading provider of catering, hospitality, and food retail services, operating 500 sites across the country;

A pioneer in the tire industry known for innovative tire technology that operates more than 30 production facilities with over 20,000 employees across the U.S. and Canada;

The largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. that sells tools, construction products, appliances, and services with over 450,000 employees;

A German commercial vehicle automotive brand that offers a wide range of luxury vehicles that combine cutting-edge technology, elegant design, and superb craftsmanship;

A world-class U.S. healthcare provider serving Northern Virginia and the DC Metro Area committed to advancing patient well-being through collaborative efforts;

One of the leading consumer goods companies in the world serving 600 million consumers and 2 million customers across 30 countries;

An American manufacturer of luxury electric vehicles on a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy;

One of Mexico’s largest commercial, financial, and retail construction and operations companies with over 75,000 employees operating in more than 285 locations.

The largest pump manufacturer in the world, with more than 16,000 employees, annually producing more than 16 million products in over 55 countries; and

A pharmaceutical and life sciences company known for its research and development in healthcare, agriculture, and consumer products.

Continuing to grow its footprint around the world, UKG opened a Global Innovation Hub in Bulgaria where hundreds of software and product development professionals are accelerating the delivery of UKG solutions that create great workplace experiences for people all around the world. Furthermore, UKG earned several accolades for its workplace culture and commitment to sustainable business practices, including:

Landing on Newsweek’s “ America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity ” and “ America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 ” lists for the second year in a row;

” and “ ” lists for the second year in a row; Being named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes.

by Forbes. Again earning Silver Medal status from EcoVadis in recognition of the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, programs, and initiatives, placing UKG in the top 15% of all companies; and

Receiving a B-score from CDP Climate Change questionnaire, which places UKG ahead of both the North American and IT & software development sector average of C.

In the quarter, UKG also launched its “Time of Your Life” brand campaign — which debuted on the TODAY show following an appearance by UKG Chief People Officer Pat Wadors — as a 360-degree immersive media plan that shows how a great place to work is very good for business. A week later, CEO Chris Todd was also a guest on TODAY to discuss the company’s annual Super Bowl Absenteeism Survey.

Additionally, the UKG Workforce Institute — the company’s think tank known for its global research and actionable insights on what’s impacting HR, organizations, and their people — announced the addition of former U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Commissioner Dr. William Beach to its distinguished advisory board.

“We are laser-focused on helping our customers align their business needs with aspirations of being great places to work, and innovations like UKG One View, UKG Great Place To Work Hub, UKG Talk, and UKG Wallet provide unique opportunities to build trust and loyalty with their people in everyday moments,” continued Todd. “Through our Great Place To Work data, unique workforce knowledge, and culture insights backed by the power of AI, we can provide leaders with the keys they need to unlock a special employee experience and solve impactful business challenges.”

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, and workforce management cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

