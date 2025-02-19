Bristlecone Companies Makes Strategic Investment in Systrends

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bristlecone--Systrends, the regulated energy industry's leading provider of FERC reporting software, announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Bristlecone Companies (”Bristlecone”), an acquirer and permanent home for enduring businesses in niche markets.

Systrends offers industry-leading electronic filing software that empowers regulatory and accounting departments within electric, gas, oil, and service companies to comply with reporting requirements from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The company also provides secure EDI and Billing software to suppliers, utilities, and brokers in deregulated markets. Focused exclusively on developing enterprise software for the energy industry, Systrends has earned a quality reputation for its intuitive user experience, dedicated support, and subject-matter expertise. Today, over 200 energy companies across North America trust Systrends to prepare and submit over 5,000 FERC filings annually.

Founded by Dave Darnell, Systrends has a nearly three-decade history of serving this market. “This is an exciting new chapter for Systrends,” said Dave. “Bristlecone offers a truly long-term home for the company, shares my approach as an owner-operator, and is committed to preserving our legacy in energy. This partnership will allow us to invest further in our team and technology, ensuring we continue to deliver the exceptional service our clients have come to expect.”

“It doesn’t take long to appreciate how special Systrends is,” said Miles Wood, Founder and CEO of Bristlecone. “Systrends has built quality software to streamline FERC reporting and earned unparalleled customer loyalty. We look forward to building upon this impressive foundation in partnership with the team.”

About Systrends

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Systrends is a leading provider of FERC compliance reporting software to the U.S. regulated energy industry. Trusted by over 200 grid operators, utilities, pipelines, and energy law practices with over 5,000 filings annually, the company is committed to simplifying regulatory compliance with intuitive software and dedicated support.

Learn more at systrends.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Bristlecone Companies

Bristlecone acquires, enhances, and grows mission-critical businesses with dominant positions in niche markets. With a permanent capital base and a time horizon measured in decades, Bristlecone invests behind its companies and teams to drive sustainable growth while preserving the founders’ legacy. Bristlecone is defined by a relentless pursuit of full potential, a spirit of entrepreneurial ownership, and an appreciation that everything starts with people.

For more information, visit bristleconecompanies.com.

