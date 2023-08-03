Brinqa Appoints Gopal Nagarajan as Chief Customer Officer

Nagarajan brings over two decades of innovative leadership in customer operations and success

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brinqa, a leader in cyber risk management, today announced the appointment of Gopal Nagarajan as chief customer officer. Nagarajan has a robust track record of driving innovative and disruptive customer growth strategies for technology solutions that deliver compelling business value.









“Nagarajan brings decades of innovative strategy and has worked closely with forward-thinking customers to create remarkable success,” said Amad Fida, CEO and founder of Brinqa. “We’re excited to have him join the leadership team and are confident his expertise will bring Brinqa’s offerings to new heights.”

As chief customer officer, Nagarajan will oversee Brinqa’s professional services, customer support, training, and customer success teams. As Brinqa continues to experience strong growth and customer adoption, Nagarajan will focus on scaling Brinqa’s customer-centric culture, while delivering a superior customer experience.

Brinqa’s customers include three of the five largest retail companies in the world, the largest healthcare providers in the US, and the most prominent global brands in technology, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, aviation, and critical infrastructure. Under Nagarajan’s leadership, the customer success team will continue building on a robust client base and exploring fresh ways to bring value to their customers. Brinqa’s platform is revolutionizing how companies approach vulnerability risk management by helping customers visualize and communicate risk to prioritize and fix what is most crucial to business operations.

“I’m thrilled to join Brinqa leadership at a pivotal time for the company and the market,” said Nagarajan. “Brinqa is reshaping what vulnerability management means to modern enterprises by streamlining security and putting data from existing tools to work. There is a huge market opportunity to help organizations prioritize and reduce risk. I look forward to working with the Brinqa team to continue fulfilling our customers’ needs.”

Prior to Brinqa, Nagarajan served as the Vice President of Worldwide Professional Services, Customer Support, and Customer Success at Neo4j. Nagarajan has also held Senior Vice President and Vice President positions at HealthEdge, Attivio, Aveksa, and OpenPages. In 2007, he co-founded Equilibrium Solutions Corp., a SaaS-based energy and sustainability management platform, and was the CEO before EnerNOC acquired it in 2009.

About Brinqa

Brinqa is the only company that orchestrates the entire cyber risk lifecycle — understanding the attack surface, prioritizing vulnerabilities, automating remediation, and continuously monitoring cyber hygiene — across all security tools and programs. Brinqa Attack Surface Intelligence Platform is the source of truth for cyber risk. It empowers organizations to elevate the security conversation, hold risk owners accountable, identify security control coverage gaps, and manage and track all vulnerabilities in a single platform. Based in Austin, Texas, Brinqa is backed by Insight Partners. Learn more at www.brinqa.com. See clearly. Act precisely.

Contacts

Lauren Eckles



info@brinqa.com