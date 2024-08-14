Bringing Huge Chips to Market Faster

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CS25–Chiplet Summit is the key show for a technology that AMD, Intel, and Samsung all use in creating their new chips. The 2025 event will be at the Santa Clara Convention Center on January 21-23. It covers design methods, interfaces, and packaging. It offers keynotes, tutorials, and sessions on recent advances, new tools, and likely breakthroughs. The emphasis is on showing specialists how to work together to reduce cost and time-to-market.





An exhibit hall features industry-leading products from over 70 vendors. Major topics are accelerating generative AI, developing an open chiplet economy, and using new packaging methods and die-to-die interfaces.

“Chiplet Summit is a must-attend event,” said Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. “Everyone working with chiplets will learn about recent advances, meet top players, and help set industry directions.”

Chiplet Summit, produced by Semper Technologies, covers the applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that drive the chiplet market.

