Bring Glory Home in EA SPORTS™ College Football 25, Available Everywhere Today

2.2 Million Unique Players Have Chased College Greatness In EA SPORTS™ College Football 25 During its Early Access Availability

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today released EA SPORTS™ College Football 25 worldwide, marking EA SPORTS™ official return to college football. Football fans have jumped at the chance to get in the game and play as their favorite college teams. 2.2 million unique players played College Football 25 during Early Access, with an additional 600,000 playing via the EA Play trial. With all 134 FBS universities, plus more than 150 stadiums and, through a groundbreaking NIL deal from EA SPORTS, thousands of current college football athletes available to play in a college football game for the first time, EA SPORTS College Football 25 immerses football fans in the uniqueness of the sport throughout the gameplay experience on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.





“From the moment we decided to make EA SPORTS College Football 25, the passionate college football fans out there were our team’s north star. This game is for the fans, and the response we’ve seen from across the collegiate landscape, athletes, creators, celebrities and the core community has been nothing short of spectacular,” said Daryl Holt, SVP and Group GM, EA SPORTS. “Every team is someone’s favorite, and College Football 25 is a testament to the passion and dedication of our developers to build the most authentic college football experience possible for our fans. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome millions more into the game with today’s launch.”

Already being lauded during early access for “fantastic graphics and a ridiculously realistic feel for every school” by The Athletic and gameplay powered by CampusIQ™ that “is fun, befitting of the college level” by Bleacher Report, College Football 25 delivers the deepest and most immersive college football video game experience to-date throughout its presentation and modes.

Explosive College Gameplay: CampusIQ™ delivers wide open, fast-paced gameplay that matches the explosiveness of college football game days. The Wear and Tear System makes every hit count as you manage your players’ health, Pre-Snap Recognition makes the decision behind every snap matter more, and game-altering homefield advantages rattle your rivals in college football’s toughest places to play.

Iconic Atmospheres: The most iconic settings, stadiums and traditions of college football are showcased in College Football 25 , as the sights, sounds, fight songs, mascots, commentators, bowl games and unique touches that make up game days and the College Football Playoffs come to life.

The most iconic settings, stadiums and traditions of college football are showcased in , as the sights, sounds, fight songs, mascots, commentators, bowl games and unique touches that make up game days and the College Football Playoffs come to life. Chase College Greatness: Set a new standard for college football greatness by leading your program to the Natty as a created coach in fan-favorite Dynasty Mode, balance student-athlete life and take home the Heisman as a player in Road to Glory, or get competitive online in the college football experience of your choice in Road to the College Football Playoff and College Football Ultimate Team™.

Also, fans who want to listen to the sounds of college football wherever they go, including 167 college fight songs and an original theme song by GRAMMY-nominated composer Kris Bowers, can stream the official EA SPORTS College Football Fight Songs soundtrack on their favorite music streaming service today.

EA SPORTS™ College Football 25 is developed in Orlando, Florida and Madrid, Spain by EA SPORTS for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.

