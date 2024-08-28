Brilliant NextGen Will Expand Solutions for Builders Through its Acquisition by Private Investors

Almeida Strategic Investments and Cullinan Holdings Increase Connections to the Building Industry

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brilliant, the designer and manufacturer of innovative smart home controls and home automation systems shares its acquisition by Almeida Strategic Investments, led by brothers Evan and Michael Almeida, in partnership with David Blum, owner of Cullinan Holdings. The private investment fuels the next generation of innovation for Brilliant’s award-winning smart home controls, switches, and plugs trusted in thousands of homes in North America. The new organization will operate as Brilliant NextGen, Inc. and remain in San Mateo, CA.





“We are delighted to partner with our investors as we continue to innovate smart home solutions that enhance the lifestyle, comfort, and security our customers and partners depend on,” said Lisa Petrucci, CEO of Brilliant NextGen, Inc. “This investment strengthens our collaboration with professional builders, developers, and custom integrators, enabling us to simplify and enhance smart home control, configuration, and management for homeowners and residents. Our investors’ deep experience in the building market makes them a valuable ally as we accelerate adoption through major community developments and multifamily projects.”

Since Brilliant’s inception in 2016, interest in smart devices has skyrocketed, but so has the complexity of managing them with fragmented control apps creating a disjointed user experience. Once the domain of tech-savvy early adopters, smart home technology has now gone mainstream with the market projected to reach $51 billion by 2026—highlighting the need for a new approach.

Brilliant delivers an innovative hardware and software platform that offers affordable in-home automation, a robust partner ecosystem, seamless mobile remote monitoring, and worry-free management, service, and support for both single-family and multifamily developments.

Brilliant’s sleek in-wall solution, over-the-air feature updates, and intuitive programming provide an ideal unified smart home experience for homeowners. These same features have attracted professional builders eager to differentiate their offerings with modern tech-equipped homes. Multifamily property managers are also turning to Brilliant to lower operating costs and mitigate risks related to unit turnover, property access, maintenance, and asset protection—all enabled by our software platform. With the support of our investors and our experienced Brilliant NextGen team, we’re ready to expand further into the professional builder and property management markets.

Brilliant smart home products are available through the Brilliant store and our extensive network of dealers and distributors, catering to our builder and integrator customers.

About Brilliant NextGen

Since 2016, Brilliant’s technology has been critical to accelerate the mainstream adoption of smart home living with affordable and user-friendly home control and automation systems. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Brilliant designs and manufactures award-winning smart touchscreen control panels, smart dimmer switches, and smart plugs. Brilliant is trusted by hundreds of builders, developers, and property managers across the U.S. and Canada as a standard feature of their homes and apartments, providing homeowners and renters with a compelling unified technology experience in their homes. Learn more about the company at www.brilliant.tech.

