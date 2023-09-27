BrightTALK by TechTarget’s 3rd Annual Reach Virtual Summit Achieves Record Growth and Engagement

The 3-day virtual event delivered some 30 sessions featuring 56 leading experts and practitioners showcasing the latest advances in Intent Data, Content Marketing and Demand Generation





NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and marketing services announced that its 3rd annual BrightTALK Reach Virtual SummitTM has come to a close, achieving record growth and engagement. Since its inception, TechTarget’s flagship virtual event has showcased leading B2B marketing & sales experts and practitioners sharing experiences, insights and methodologies to help businesses make their go-to-markets perform better than ever before. Reach has grown consistently over the years, with dramatic increases in 2023 – this year’s event delivered thousands of registrations and attendees and featured 60% more sessions and 150% more speakers.

“Today’s market conditions have put intense pressure on B2B revenue teams. Marketing and sales professionals must think harder and work smarter to find, engage and convert more buyers. Companies succeeding today are adapting quickly, using intent data proactively and leaning into innovative ways to set themselves apart,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “Our annual Reach event arms teams with world-class content and innovative insight from leading industry experts & analysts, highly successful practitioners from top TechTarget clients and the brightest minds from within our own organization. We deliver future-proof strategies, actionable best practices and real-world use cases in a highly accessible and flexible virtual format that busy teams can immediately implement to drive breakthrough results for their organizations.”

With sessions from North America, EMEA and APAC, Reach 2023 focused on three topically important tracks – Intent, Content and Demand – delivering a powerhouse lineup of speakers and world-class brands, featuring:

Insight from leading industry experts and analysts, including Seth Marrs, Principal Analyst, Forrester; Sangram Vajre, Terminus Co-Founder and CEO, GTM Partners; Randy Seidl, Co-Founder, The Sales Community; Maxwell Iskiev; Sr. Market Research Analyst, HubSpot; Christophe Bertrand, Practice Director and Melinda Marks, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group; and more.

Highly actionable sessions from TechTarget customers and top global brands like Palo Alto, F5, ServiceNow, Secureworks, HPE and Proofpoint.

Best practices from prominent TechTarget partners and global agencies like Demandbase, WriterAI, MOI Global and Just Global.

The latest innovation and product & customer strategies from TechTarget executives including: Rebecca Kitchens, President; John Steinert, Chief Marketing Officer; Andy Briney, Chief Product Officer; Jon Panker, Managing Director, APAC; Heather Turner, SVP of Customer Success; and Paul Healey, VP, AI Strategy.

One of the leading marketing and sales virtual events in the industry, Reach features free, direct access to content in a flexible format designed to allow busy practitioners to engage with content in the way that they prefer. Leveraging TechTarget’s adaptable and scalable BrightTALKTM Virtual Event platform, attendees can attend live or access sessions on-demand immediately after they air and easily share them with their colleagues. This year’s event generated significant engagement across a variety of current, highly relevant topics to Marketing and Sales teams across the industry:

Maximizing value delivery from Intent Data across the buyer’s journey

Aligning teams and leveraging data-driven insights to power successful ABM programs

The latest strategies and application of Generative AI for content and marketing and sales motions

Strategies for boosting ROI from content development to proliferation

Getting the most out of webinars and video within a content plan

Moving past MQLs to buying groups and opportunities

Using holistic thinking and updated approaches to drive major Go-to-Market (GTM) improvement

Advanced Partner and Alliance Marketing methods to accelerate buyer decisions

Reach 2023 and its some 30 sessions can all be accessed on-demand here.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,100+ channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

(C) 2023 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and BrightTALK and Reach Virtual Summit are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Garrett Mann



Vice President of Corporate Communications



TechTarget, Inc.



617-431-9371



gmann@techtarget.com