Brighton Park Capital Welcomes Jeff Surges as Partner

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brighton Park Capital (“Brighton Park” or “BPC”), an investment firm focused on entrepreneur-led, growth-stage companies in software and healthcare, today announced that Jeff Surges has joined the firm as a Partner.

Mr. Surges brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare technology industry, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. Most recently, Mr. Surges served as CEO of RLDatix, the global leader in patient safety information technology solutions, where he was responsible for leading and overseeing the rapid global growth and transformation of the organization. Early in his career, he served as Co-Founder & CEO of ECIN (Extended Care Information Network), which provided automated discharge planning and case management solutions. Mr. Surges bootstrapped the company through angels, venture capital, a private equity recap, and ultimately a successful sale to Allscripts in December 2008. Throughout his career, Mr. Surges has held a variety of roles, including CEO of multiple public and private companies, C-suite executive, founder, board member, entrepreneur and investor. These diverse roles have provided him with a unique set of operating experiences and healthcare industry perspectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Brighton Park team,” said Mark F. Dzialga, Managing Partner at Brighton Park Capital. "Jeff's deep industry expertise, extensive network and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to identify and support high-growth companies in the healthcare technology sector."

"I was immediately drawn to the bright and ambitious team at Brighton Park and the contagious energy of the ‘art of possible,” said Mr. Surges. “Throughout my career, I’ve held a broad range of roles across different segments of the healthcare industry and led companies of varying sizes. As the industry undergoes rapid transformation with the emergence of AI, I see incredible opportunities for disruption and efficiency. I am excited to help BPC’s portfolio companies navigate those complexities and achieve their growth objectives.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Surges has held various leadership roles, including CEO of Connecture and Merge Healthcare. He has also served as an executive in residence and in operating roles with growth and turnaround businesses. Mr. Surges has been a member of YPO (Young Presidents Organization) for over 20 years and remains active in mentoring and supporting others in their careers. He holds a degree from Eastern Illinois University.

About Brighton Park Capital

Brighton Park Capital is a Greenwich, Conn.-based investment firm focused on entrepreneur-led, growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services companies. The firm invests in companies that provide highly innovative solutions in partnership with great management teams. Brighton Park brings purpose-built, value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of each of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park Capital, please visit www.bpc.com.

Media:

FGS Global

BrightonPark@fgsglobal.com