Brightly Software Names Saanchika Weerasinghe as Chief Financial Officer

Weerasinghe to lead finance organization to guide Brightly into its next phase of growth

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightly Software, a Siemens company and the global leader in asset lifecycle management solutions, today announced that Saanchika Weerasinghe, an 18-year industry veteran, has been named chief financial officer.

Weerasinghe previously served as the vice president of finance for sales and regions after joining Brightly from Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) in 2022. She brings extensive experience in business transformation, operational discipline and M&A while leading diverse teams across four continents. Weerasinghe began her career with Siemens in 2017 in Germany, having previously worked in several multinational companies across Singapore, Australia and Sri Lanka.

At Brightly, Weerasinghe is focused on scaling the company’s financial operations to support growth, drive high performance and foster collaboration across the business.

“I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with Saanchika for the past few years through the Brightly integration team, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team as CFO,” said Don Kurelich, chief executive officer at Brightly Software. “As a key contributor and a leader with a proven tracker record on our financial leadership team, Saanchika will be integral to supporting Brightly’s next stage of growth as we expand delivery of asset lifecycle management solutions to organizations and communities around the world.”

“I am passionate about fostering high-performing organizations and leading expansion in both operational and M&A environments, and I look forward to continuing this work,” said Saanchika Weerasinghe, chief financial officer. “Equally important is building a finance organization that our internal and external clients can rely on, and I am eager to rise to the challenge as Brightly continues to scale globally.”

Learn more about Brightly’s leading asset lifecycle management solutions.

About Brightly Software

Brightly Software, a Siemens company, enables organizations to manage the entire lifecycle of their assets, facilities and infrastructure. As the global leader in intelligent asset management solutions for more than 25 years, Brightly’s sophisticated cloud-based platform is expertly designed to improve capital planning through smarter, data-driven decision making, empower technicians to predict, prioritize and manage preventative maintenance activities, and support organizations to achieve sustainability, compliance and efficiency goals. Combined with award-winning training, legendary support and managed services, more than 12,000 clients worldwide depend on Brightly to optimize their teams, operations and strategic planning initiatives. For more information, visit brightlysoftware.com.

Kally Lavoie

brightly@pancomm.com