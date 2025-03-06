Brightly Software Introduces Compliance Pro from TheWorxHub to Simplify Compliance Management

Cloud-based module integrates maintenance data directly into CMMS work orders

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightly Software, a Siemens company and the global leader in asset lifecycle management solutions, today announces Compliance Pro, an all-in-one, cloud-based module within TheWorxHub platform, designed to digitize and integrate compliance-related activities into computer maintenance management system (CMMS) work orders.

Regulatory compliance is a key requirement for hospitals, yet many facilities teams must manage these activities through disparate systems. Compliance Pro allows hospital facilities teams to organize compliance requirements within their CMMS to lower the risk of non-compliance and ensure patient safety. This module complements the Environment of Care rounding module within TheWorxHub by ensuring activities are linked to the latest compliance codes from The Joint Commission and The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

“Many hospitals still lack visibility into maintenance and compliance-related activities within a central location, impacting technicians’ ability to quickly, efficiently and confidently complete work orders, which can risk accreditation,” said Nigel Hughes, SVP and head of product of Brightly Software. “The addition of Compliance Pro into TheWorxHub platform will support hospitals in achieving smarter facility and compliance management by streamlining compliance, reducing risk and minimizing costs so they can focus on what matters most – patient safety.”

Key components of the Compliance Pro Module include:

Integrated permitting – Digitizes the entire permitting process, allowing technicians to conduct, monitor and approve permits in real time directly from the work order to expedite approvals and improve maintenance response times. The permitting suite features Infection Control Risk Assessment (ICRA), Interim Life Safety Measure (TJC) or Alternate Life Safety Measure (DNV) and Pre-Construction Risk Assessment (PCRA).

– Digitizes the entire permitting process, allowing technicians to conduct, monitor and approve permits in real time directly from the work order to expedite approvals and improve maintenance response times. The permitting suite features Infection Control Risk Assessment (ICRA), Interim Life Safety Measure (TJC) or Alternate Life Safety Measure (DNV) and Pre-Construction Risk Assessment (PCRA). Digital compliance binders – Centralizes and standardizes critical compliance documentation, tying directly to work orders and organizing based on industry accreditation standards, capturing current and legacy data in one location.

– Centralizes and standardizes critical compliance documentation, tying directly to work orders and organizing based on industry accreditation standards, capturing current and legacy data in one location. Smart documentation – Dashboards and insights to help teams visualize critically missing audit documentation early, allowing them to quickly focus on resolving deficiencies.

Brightly Software works with leading healthcare organizations like Hartford HealthCare, Novant Health and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to create more efficient, safe and compliant healthcare facilities.

Learn more about Brightly’s industry leading CMMS built specifically for the healthcare industry, TheWorxHub.

About Brightly Software

Brightly Software, a Siemens company, enables organizations to manage the entire lifecycle of their assets, facilities and infrastructure. As the global leader in intelligent asset management solutions for more than 25 years, Brightly’s sophisticated cloud-based platform is expertly designed to improve capital planning through smarter, data-driven decision making, empower technicians to predict, prioritize and manage preventative maintenance activities, and support organizations to achieve sustainability, compliance and efficiency goals. Combined with award-winning training, legendary support and managed services, more than 12,000 clients worldwide depend on Brightly to optimize their teams, operations and strategic planning initiatives. For more information, visit brightlysoftware.com.

