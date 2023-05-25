<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Brightcove to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc DeBevoise, and Chief Financial Officer, Rob Noreck, will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • The Rosenblatt Securities Technology Summit. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Events page of the Brightcove investor relations website at https://investor.brightcove.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About Brightcove

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
ICR for Brightcove

Brian Denyeau, 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Brightcove

Sara Griggs, 929-888-4866

sgriggs@brightcove.com

