Brightcove Expands E-commerce Capabilities With New Platform Integrations

Brightcove is integrating with Shopify, Instagram and Salesforce to help companies drive revenue by powering their e-commerce operations with interactive video

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BCOV #Brightcove—Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today introduced new integrations with Shopify, Instagram and Salesforce Sales Cloud to its video cloud platform. The integrations are designed to enable companies to reach, engage and activate audiences with immersive, interactive, and live and on-demand video content.

“We’re excited to integrate Brightcove’s platform with Shopify, Instagram and Salesforce Sales Cloud. The integrations will help our customers increase revenue, reach a broader audience, and build customer loyalty by incorporating video content into their channels,” says Marty Roberts, SVP of Product Strategy and Marketing for Brightcove. “Video-first strategies are an effective way to activate buyers and increase product sales. At Brightcove, we are committed to delivering innovative tools for our customers to provide meaningful value and help them drive impactful business results.”

The integrations will help Brightcove customers integrate and analyze video across popular e-commerce websites and social media:

The Shopify integration allows users to connect their online store to their Brightcove video cloud via the Shopify app marketplace . Directly from within Shopify, users can now access and search their video catalog, publish videos to their storefront, and create live video events to stream to potential customers with a chat functionality to engage viewers. The Brightcove app also provides performance and engagement analytics within Shopify, making it easier to measure video ROI.

integration allows users to connect their online store to their Brightcove video cloud via the Shopify . Directly from within Shopify, users can now access and search their video catalog, publish videos to their storefront, and create live video events to stream to potential customers with a chat functionality to engage viewers. The Brightcove app also provides performance and engagement analytics within Shopify, making it easier to measure video ROI. The Instagram integration puts the social network as a publishing destination within Brightcove’s platform. Customers can now directly push their video content to Instagram as a Reel or on their Feed to reach broader audiences with their brand content.

integration puts the social network as a publishing destination within Brightcove’s platform. Customers can now directly push their video content to Instagram as a Reel or on their to reach broader audiences with their brand content. The Salesforce Sales Cloud integration allows Brightcove customers to sync data directly from Brightcove’s Audience Insights solution into Salesforce. Marketers and campaign teams can now better analyze video and viewer data inside Salesforce’s Sales Cloud and Marketing Cloud to take insight-driven actions for their outreach and marketing efforts.

Brightcove’s latest integrations support its mission to help businesses achieve their goals through video-first content strategies. “The integrations are part of our portfolio of solutions to help companies of all sizes reach targeted audiences, activate buyers, and focus their strategy with actionable insights and analytics,” shared Roberts.

