Brightcove Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results and Earnings Live Stream

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results for the period ended December 31, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on February 22, 2024.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove earnings will be streamed on February 22, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), where CEO Marc DeBevoise and CFO Rob Noreck will discuss the Company’s financial results and current business outlook. To access the live stream, visit the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. Once the live stream concludes, an on-demand recording will be available on Brightcove’s Investor page http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Sara Griggs

Brightcove

sgriggs@brightcove.com
929-888-4866

Investors Contact:
Brian Denyeau

ICR for Brightcove

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251

