Bright Data Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Adding Web-Data-Collection Capabilities to the AWS Cloud

Bright Data becomes a web data collection suite in AWS ISV Accelerate, enabling customers to leverage public web data and cloud infrastructure for better business outcomes

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bright Data, the market-leading public web data platform, has been added to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ISV Accelerate program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. Bright Data facilitates unique scalable web data collection within the AWS environment.

The AWS ISV Accelerate program provides Bright Data with co-sell support and benefits to meet the growing customer needs through collaboration with the AWS field sellers and consulting partners globally. Co-selling offers better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Partners.

“The AWS ISV Accelerate program provides us with an excellent opportunity to expand our business through partnership with AWS, one of the world’s leading cloud platforms,” said Tamir Roter, Bright Data’s Chief Corporate Development Officer. “We are excited to work with AWS to accelerate sales cycles and deliver unparalleled customer value in the Cloud, on a global scale.”

Through this partnership companies across multiple market sectors can now reach enhanced business results, by integrating data and security insights from public web data, and their internal data, providing their customers with a complete, fully integrated data cloud solution. Bright Data has already secured joint business in 7-digits USD through co-sell with AWS across several transactions and use-cases, including:

Jungle Scout, the leading all-in-one platform for sellers on Amazon, collects real-time data on ecommerce, manufacturing, and consumer demand .

. SEON, helps online businesses reduce fraud, collecting web-data signals on merchants, customers, and payments .

. Government agency, enhancing cyber security .

. Company providing digital copyright protection.

About Bright Data

Bright Data is the industry-leading public web data platform. Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, non-profits and small businesses rely on Bright Data’s solutions to retrieve and analyse web data in the most efficient, reliable, and flexible way so they can make better and faster business critical decisions.

Contacts

Bright Data Contact:

Jennifer Burns



jennifer@brightdata.com

Rebecca Miles



rebeccam@rlyl.com