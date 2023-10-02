Bright Data Joins Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO)

Bright Data joins over 60 member organizations committed to driving improvements in the testing of anti-malware solutions

Bright Data helps security companies detect unusual or unauthorized activity that can signal bad actors and malicious web activity by scanning thousands of webpages in near realtime to detect phishing sites. Bright Data is committed to making the internet safer for everyone, in part through combating cybercrime and protecting businesses against the cost of cyberattacks.

Five of the ten top global cybersecurity companies rely on Bright Data’s technology to protect their customers, and Bright Initiative partners use the technology to conduct professional security research.

“By using Bright Data’s platform, Abuse.ch can track these bad actors’ sites and provide this valuable data for free to the community so they can protect themselves from threats originating from these bad websites,” said Roman Hussy, Founder at Abuse.ch. “Using these datasets in such a way clearly protects and saves millions from cybersecurity threats.”

AMTSO is a member-driven organization that develops standards and guidelines for anti-malware testing, providing advice and guidance to the expert testers that make up its member organizations, as well as to others starting out in testing. The organization developed and maintains a Testing Protocol Standard that gives testers and vendors common processes for anti-malware testing.

“Bright Data’s membership to AMTSO reinforces our dedication to building a safe and transparent internet and to protect everyone using it,” said Or Lenchner, CEO at Bright Data. “We’re proud to be joining a community committed to upholding the effectiveness of anti-malware tools in the face of increasing danger being posed by cyber threats.”

“Bright Data’s membership of the AMTSO community reaffirms their commitment to making the internet safer for everyone and enhances how our organization approaches ethics, safety, and transparency across the internet,” said John Hawes, Chief Operating Officer at AMTSO. “Our diverse membership fuels our mission to ensure unbiased, equitable, and open testing, enhancing product excellence and ultimately enhancing security for all.”

AMTSO members can leverage Bright Data’s network to conduct forensics investigations with the world’s largest proxy network. We also offer a pro-bono program for professional security research under our data for good program, the Bright Initiative.

About Bright Data

Bright Data is the industry-leading public web data platform. Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, non-profits and small businesses rely on Bright Data’s solutions to retrieve and analyze web data in the most efficient, reliable, and flexible way so they can make better and faster business-critical decisions.

