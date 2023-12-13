Bridging Creativity and Technology: Cybever’s Revolution in Game Development

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybever, a pioneering company founded by industry veterans from tech giants Apple and Google, proudly unveils its official launch today, introducing a groundbreaking approach to 3D game design catering to developers of all scales. Specializing in the gaming industry, Cybever seeks to empower developers by harnessing the full potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), emphasizing the creation of highly detailed and evolving 3D models within the constraints of developers’ already stretched budgets. Backed by a diverse array of investors spanning various technology sectors, Cybever is poised to make a significant mark in the burgeoning AI industry.





Under the leadership of CEO Cecilia Shen and a dynamic team of industry experts, Cybever envisions a future where AI becomes an indispensable tool for developers, facilitating the production of immersive games that leave a lasting impact. The company’s commitment to innovation is evident in its dedication to providing memorable experiences that captivate and inspire, while also acknowledging the challenges inherent in game development at all scales.

“ The gaming industry presents numerous challenges, and at Cybever, we comprehend the unique obstacles faced by developers of all sizes. Our mission is to alleviate these challenges by pushing the boundaries of advanced AI technology. The future of gaming lies in the seamless integration of human creativity and the unparalleled capabilities of AI,” asserts Cecilia Shen.

In the dynamic realm of immersive environments, spanning platforms such as Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, Cybever takes a leading position, granting users the ability to shape virtual realms and enhance their creative pursuits. The team firmly emphasizes that AI’s role is not to replace innovative imagination but to facilitate the realization of a complete visionary outcome. At the core of Cybever’s vision lies a commitment to excellence and ingenuity, achieved through an AI-driven methodology that places significant importance on constructing intricate and progressive 3D models derived from design images.

Recognizing the time-consuming nature of interactive game asset creation, Cybever not only strives to streamline the process of developers but also achieves substantial time and cost savings, addressing a critical industry pain point while enhancing the visual aspects of games. Going beyond game development, Cybever is actively diversifying its investment and collaborating on pilots with partners in the fashion and visual identity markets. With a revolutionary End-to-End solution they are reshaping the landscape of AI with a smarter approach to seamlessly integrate human refinement, error checking, and cutting edge software into a cohesive plan. This distinct blend positions the company solutions as a cornerstone for enhanced and streamlined processes. Cybever E2E solutions protect IP by seamlessly incorporating each step into a well connected pipeline to deliver a finalized asset that will always address IP concerns surrounding AI model and data sources.

Cybever extends an invitation to developers of all scales to join a movement that redefines the future of game development. With a focus on understanding and addressing industry challenges, Cybever stands ready to be a valuable partner in shaping immersive and visually stunning gaming experiences.

dev@cybever.ai