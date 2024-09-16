BridgeSource Utilities Solutions (BSUS) Reveals Lyndon Dupont as Partner and Chief Operating Officer

Power executive’s expertise in engineering and utilities technology will help consultantship expand offerings, further optimizing operations for energy companies nationwide.









MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BridgeSourceUtilitiesSolutions–BridgeSource Utilities Solutions (BSUS) announced today that Lyndon Dupont will be joining the company as Partner, Chief Operating Officer, Utility Technology & Transformation Leader, effective September 16, 2024

Dupont has extensive experience in Electric and Gas Utility Operations in distribution, generation, distributed generation, dispatch, grid modernization, project and portfolio management with leadership roles up to Vice President. Dupont has over 30 years of experience in the utility industry driving performance outcomes in utility operations by inspiring transformation and implementing grid assets and utilities IT through teamwork. In various roles, Lyndon developed and implemented power delivery strategy for Duke Energy and Entergy in distribution, distributed generation, power resilience as a service, and grid technology portfolio.

“BridgeSource has an established energy and utilities practice, and we believe that Lyndon brings knowledge and expertise that will further position us to better serve our clients,” explained Paul Caputo, CEO of BridgeSource Utilities Solutions. “My Executive Team has known Lyndon for over 30 years, and we are excited that BridgeSource is gaining such an experienced professional. I know his skills will bring value to our clients by implementing grid modernization and technology-enabled solutions to drive operational excellence, efficiency, and performance.”

Dupont will be responsible for BridgeSource Operations and lead a team to support electric utilities through the complete lifecycle of modernization strategies and transformation initiatives. By leveraging his extensive utility operations knowledge and experience with technology development and implementation, Lyndon is well positioned to advise BridgeSource clients on the development and delivery of grid modernization strategy and investments and quality technology solutions, extracting sustainable value from the change in business processes and systems.

Dupont received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from The Florida State University and completed advanced executive development programs at Duke University and University of North Carolina.

About BridgeSource Utilities Solutions

BridgeSource Utilities Solutions is a national advisory group that leads enterprise initiatives across business and technology sectors to help its clients successfully implement major capital investments, technology and process enhancements.

Founded in 2012 with the vision to assist companies in developing a clear path for achieving their goals, BridgeSource provides advice and resources in areas of grid modernization, distribution operations, distribution planning, resilience as a service, technology transformations, project management, change adoption, distribution strategy and capital investment planning. BridgeSource’s reach is nationwide with specific emphasis in the energy sector. Their clients include investor-owned utilities and publicly traded energy companies.

For more information about BridgeSource, visit: bridgesourcesolutions.com/.

