Bridger Photonics Submits Method for Its Groundbreaking Aerial Methane Detection Tech to Be Compliant Under All Tiers of EPA’s New Methane Rule

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bridgerphotonics–Bridger Photonics (“Bridger”) announced today it has formally submitted its pioneering Gas Mapping LiDAR™ (GML) methodology to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval under all detection sensitivity tiers of the agency’s new methane detection regulations under 40 CFR Part 60. The approval and use of Bridger’s technology can enhance methane emissions reduction efficiency across the oil and gas production sector.





On March 8, 2024, the EPA released its final OOOOb and OOOOc rules, establishing emissions performance standards for new, modified, or reconstructed sources, as well as emissions guidelines for existing infrastructure. Among these rules are leak survey requirements for emissions detection at these facilities, along with an unprecedented pathway for using advanced detection technologies to meet compliance standards.

Bridger’s GML sensors are deployed on small aircraft and conduct scans of oil and gas infrastructure to identify methane emissions, providing detailed data on the emissions that empower operators to streamline leak mitigation and reduce their emissions. Currently adopted on a voluntary basis by hundreds of entities across the U.S. and Canada, Bridger’s solution enables operators to address methane leaks more effectively compared to conventional methods. The data provided includes the leak location GPS coordinates, maps showing digital gas plume imagery, emission rate classification, and up-to-date aerial photography.

Bridger’s technology can meet the requirements under every tier outlined in EPA’s Periodic Screening Matrix. Once approved, Bridger will offer compliance packages aligned with each of the sensitivity and scan frequency tiers, allowing operators the flexibility to select the option that best fits their needs. Operators interested in learning more about partnering with Bridger for EPA compliance are encouraged to engage with Bridger now to secure priority scheduling. For further details about the application process and operator requirements, visit Bridger’s webpage on the new regulations, linked here.

Located in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Photonics, Inc. provides aerial methane detection, localization, and quantification across the entire natural gas value chain. Gas Mapping LiDAR was developed using funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy and won an R&D100 Award in 2019 for the technology. Bridger’s mission is to enable clean, safe, and streamlined oil and gas operations by providing actionable data for methane emissions reduction. For more information, see www.bridgerphotonics.com.

