Bridgeforce and Provana Forge Strategic Alliance to Enhance Compliance and Operational Performance in Financial Services

CHADDS FORD, Pa. & LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bridgeforce–Bridgeforce, a premier financial services consultancy specializing in regulatory compliance, operational improvements and technology transformations has teamed up with Provana, a leader in knowledge process management. Together, they will deliver innovative compliance and operational performance solutions, providing unparalleled clarity, control, and confidence to clients in the financial services industry.





This collaboration unites Bridgeforce’s extensive industry experience with Provana’s operational excellence, offering clients enhanced risk management, strategic alignment and advanced technology integration. The result? Increased efficiency, compliance and measurable performance results.

“By teaming up with Provana, we are bringing together some of the brightest minds in the industry, leveraging best-in-class tools to ensure our clients’ businesses compliantly and efficiently perform better,” said John Sanders, co-founder and CEO of Bridgeforce. “Together, we will continue to underscore our commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial services sector.”

“We are laser-focused on operational excellence and delivering high-performing, ROI-driven results for our clients,” said Sandeep Bhargava, co-founder and CEO of Provana. “Our alliance with Bridgeforce merges top-tier technology and human expertise, delivering unmatched value for our clients.”

The first joint offering, the Contact Center Assessment, leverages Provana’s IPACS™ Speech Analytics, Bridgeforce’s proprietary collections call model and long-term Bridgeforce guidance on continuous improvement. This service:

Automatically assesses 100% of collections calls for compliance

Immediately identifies meaningful calls, providing managers with targeted coaching to agents

Creates custom dashboards that assess individual agent and overall operational performance

Provides ongoing support from Bridgeforce for continuous improvement

Adapts to regulatory changes in collections to ensure customer-centric solutions

Ensures clients’ customers are treated with empathy and provided solutions that fits their individual needs

Already adopted by one of the largest U.S. credit unions, the Contact Center Assessment is available now.

About Provana

Provana is a highly specialized knowledge process management company delivering tech-enabled services to the credit and collections, legal processing, and revenue cycle management sectors. With over a decade of expertise in business process management (BPM), AI, RPA, regulatory compliance and secure data operations, Provana’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of modules for enhanced operational control and efficiency. The company’s global workforce is dedicated to serving a diverse array of clients, ranging from Fortune 100 corporations to small and medium enterprises. For more information, please visit Provana.com

About Bridgeforce

For 24 years, Bridgeforce has helped lenders improve accuracy and provide evidence-based compliance to meet regulatory expectations. Bridgeforce helps organizations:

Bridge gaps between operations and technology.

Translate business vision into the outcomes supporting the vision.

Design new data-driven processes that support achieving outcomes.

Enhance and transform operational needs from end-to-end.

Embedded control and compliance.

Successfully complete projects within expected timeframes and agreed budgets.

With a 95% client re-engagement rate, Bridgeforce has the knowledge and experience to develop and implement best-fit solutions that are both achievable and sustainable.

For more information, visit Bridgeforce.com

Contacts

Provana Contact:



Heidi Walczak



Heidi.Walczak@Provana.com

Bridgeforce Contact:



Christy Trautman



484-207-0574



ctrautman@bridgeforce.com