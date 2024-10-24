BridgeCare Named “Inc. Power Partner” Award Winner in 3rd Annual Awards Program

Nation’s Leading Data and Technology Platform for Early Care and Education Recognized by Prestigious Awards Program for Top-Performing B2B Businesses

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BridgeCare–BridgeCare, the leading data and technology infrastructure platform for early care and education (ECE), announced today its recognition in the prestigious Inc. Power Partner Awards 2024. The annual Power Partner Awards recognize top-performing B2B companies nationwide. These companies have a proven track record of providing businesses with the most effective tools and resources needed to thrive.





BridgeCare has made significant contributions over the last six years by providing an integrated, centralized platform that connects families, providers, governments, and other key stakeholders in the early care ecosystem. The equity-driven company is known for its accurate, real-time data that informs better solutions, policy, and funding models for early childhood education.

“We’re honored to be included in this prestigious group,” said Jamee Herbert, CEO of BridgeCare. “We envision a future where high-quality, affordable early care and education is easily accessible for all, but that can’t happen without strong partnerships. Technology is just one piece of the puzzle—sustainable outcomes require a level of trust and expertise that can only be earned by helping our clients solve complex problems and achieve their strategic objectives. This award validates BridgeCare’s outstanding track record of doing just that.”

BridgeCare partners with counties, states, and regional non-profit organizations to provide customized solutions that reduce provider shortages, increase access to funding for low-income families, and match families and providers. BridgeCare supports over 500 counties, 500,000 families, and 50,000 providers, and is used in 14 states.

Known for transforming fragmented systems into a streamlined experience, BridgeCare’s breakthrough reporting and analytics provide real-time insights and visibility into system effectiveness and child outcomes, empowering agencies with the data they need to support well-funded and well-functioning ECE systems.

Inc.’s Power Partners Awards recognize outstanding companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation across various business sectors. Inc. uses a refined methodology to select its honorees, focusing on actual client feedback. “This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience.”

To view the complete list of awardees, visit www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024.

About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About BridgeCare

BridgeCare’s data and technology infrastructure helps government agencies, municipalities, and non-profit organizations create an early childhood education system that works for everyone. Entirely parent-led, BridgeCare solutions have made quality child care more available in 14 states. Learn more at www.getbridgecare.com.

