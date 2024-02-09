Bridge Investment Group Announces Launch of BIG Insights Educational Platform

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge”) announced today the launch of “BIG Insights,” a new educational platform that simplifies and explains alternative asset investments.





“We recognize the complexity inherent in alternative assets and wanted to make the expertise of our specialized vertical teams available to all investors, both institutional and retail,” explained Robert Morse, Executive Chairman. “We are proud to be a thought leader within our industry and to help democratize the world of alternative assets through education.”

BIG Insights is a web-based educational platform that outlines the basics of commercial real estate with a focus on private markets, including the specialized asset types in which one can invest. Features include topics from introductory concepts and foundational materials to the more complex structures typically found in alternative asset classes.

“The knowledge gap in private market alternatives can serve as a barrier to entry to those looking to diversify their investment portfolio. By creating broader access to educational materials, we seek to make alternative asset investments more approachable to the market,” said Dean Allara, Vice Chairman.

BIG Insights is available at www.bridgeig.com

Bridge is a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $49.4 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. verticals across real estate, credit, renewable energy and secondaries strategies.

