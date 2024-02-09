Home Business Wire Bridge Investment Group Announces Launch of BIG Insights Educational Platform
Business Wire

Bridge Investment Group Announces Launch of BIG Insights Educational Platform

di Business Wire

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge”) announced today the launch of “BIG Insights,” a new educational platform that simplifies and explains alternative asset investments.


“We recognize the complexity inherent in alternative assets and wanted to make the expertise of our specialized vertical teams available to all investors, both institutional and retail,” explained Robert Morse, Executive Chairman. “We are proud to be a thought leader within our industry and to help democratize the world of alternative assets through education.”

BIG Insights is a web-based educational platform that outlines the basics of commercial real estate with a focus on private markets, including the specialized asset types in which one can invest. Features include topics from introductory concepts and foundational materials to the more complex structures typically found in alternative asset classes.

“The knowledge gap in private market alternatives can serve as a barrier to entry to those looking to diversify their investment portfolio. By creating broader access to educational materials, we seek to make alternative asset investments more approachable to the market,” said Dean Allara, Vice Chairman.

BIG Insights is available at www.bridgeig.com

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $49.4 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. verticals across real estate, credit, renewable energy and secondaries strategies.

Contacts

Media:

Charlotte Morse

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.

(877) 866-4540

charlotte.morse@bridgeig.com

Articoli correlati

Affirm Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today...
Continua a leggere

Doximity Ranked #1 Best in KLAS Telehealth Video Conferencing Platform for Third Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Earns top marks for culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and valueSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital...
Continua a leggere

Doximity Ranked #1 Best in KLAS Telehealth Video Conferencing Platform for Third Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Earns top marks for culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and valueSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php