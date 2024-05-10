Bridge Commercial Real Estate Inks Second-Largest Lease in Atlanta Metro at Lenox Park, Brookhaven, Georgia

Deal increases building occupancy in two buildings to 100% as telecommunications giant solidifies presence at Metro Atlanta Hub

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bridge Commercial Real Estate (BCRE), a commercial brokerage subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group (Bridge), confirmed today it executed a combined new 205,761 square foot office lease at 1055 and 1057 Lenox Park, two four-story, 104,234-square foot Class A buildings located in Brookhaven, Georgia near Atlanta, in the second-largest deal year-to-date in the Atlanta metro area. The 32-acre mixed-use office campus is now AT&T’s largest operating hub in Metro Atlanta, marking the latest chapter in a relationship that spans nearly two decades.

Since its acquisition in 2018, Bridge has successfully executed 690,000 square feet of leases at Lenox Park, including 327,000 square feet in the last 12 months. The transactions leave only one building available for leasing, 2180 Lake Blvd, containing 350,000 square feet.

“The robust leasing over the last few years has allowed us to sell the 1025 building and allowed us to successfully complete a new $38 million loan facility with Dry Creek that provides the capital we need to finish the tenant outfit with the recently signed leases and complete our business plan at Lenox Park,” stated John Ward, Chief Investment Officer for Bridge Office Fund I, which owns the property.

Bridge Commercial Real Estate’s CEO Jeff Shaw represented the landlord in these transactions. Mark Davenport with CBRE represented AT&T.

Jeff Shaw, CEO of Bridge Commercial Real Estate, said “Lenox Park’s unparalleled amenities and transformative repositioning are a testament to the property’s ability to thrive and capture new demand amid a time of uncertainty across the broader office market.”

Acquired in 2018, Lenox Park is a 1,040,000 square foot campus which has undergone a transformative repositioning, with added amenities, including a food and beverage building, central courtyard, outdoor meeting spaces, game areas, and entertainment activation space. Lenox Park sits within Brookhaven, just one mile from Buckhead’s central business district, and offers immediate access to I-85, GA 400 and Peachtree Road, including Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza and numerous hotels and food destinations.

“The City Council and I are grateful to our city staff and Bridge for facilitating investment in Lenox Park and Brookhaven,” said Brookhaven’s Mayor John Park. “This just goes to show that the City of Brookhaven is on the right track in helping maintain a strong office market, and we’re a great place to live, work, and play.”

To learn more about Lenox Park, visit www.lenoxparkatl.com. For more information about Bridge Investment Group, visit www.bridgeig.com.

About Bridge Investment Group (“Bridge”)



Bridge is a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $48.0 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. verticals across real estate, credit, renewable energy and secondaries strategies.

About Bridge Commercial Real Estate (“BCRE”)



BCRE is an established player in the U.S. commercial office market that specializes in creating desirable, next-generation work spaces. BCRE provides world-class commercial office brokerage services, property management, accounting and commercial construction services for Bridge Office assets. With a proven blueprint that delivers long-term value for tenants and investors, our portfolio includes office properties uniquely positioned in dynamic, high-growth markets across the U.S. and continues to grow. We are laser focused on how companies work today – and will work tomorrow. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and Salt Lake City, Utah, BCRE is a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC.

Contacts

Media:

Charlotte Morse



Bridge Investment Group



Charlotte.Morse@bridgeig.com