Brian Cook Appointed as CEO of WellSaid Labs; Matthew Hocking Transitions to Executive Chairman

WellSaid Labs, a trusted AI voice platform, has appointed Brian Cook to assume the CEO role, effective later this month. Current CEO and co-founder Matthew Hocking will assume the role of Executive Chairman while assisting Cook in his transition and the WellSaid Labs team on their mission to create – Voice for everyone.





In Cook’s new role, he will guide WellSaid Labs into the next growth phase focused on enterprise teams to produce at scale and build their brands with ethical and authentic voice experiences. Hocking will provide strategic direction and support both Cook and WellSaid Labs’ stakeholders in driving the company forward. During Hocking’s tenure at the company, they built the first ethically-centric AI-enabled voice platform that achieved human parity with their text-to-speech products, along with co-founder and CTO Michael Petrochuk. He has led WellSaid Labs’ growth since its inception in 2018, acquiring over 15,000 corporate and enterprise customers across entertainment, software, manufacturing, advertising, and financial markets.

“ After a fulfilling five years building WellSaid Labs, I’m looking forward to taking on a new role to facilitate the company’s success in its next chapter,” said Hocking. “ Brian Cook’s depth of experience in building and scaling companies will be invaluable as we look to expand our reach and bring the power of AI voice to enterprises in every industry.”

Prior to joining WellSaid Labs, Cook oversaw Nintex, a workflow software company, and OBS, an IT services organization. Cook spent 14 years building Nintex into a global brand with over 5,000 customers across government, public, and private organizations in over 90 countries and establishing a world-class executive team and company culture. At HyperFish, an employee directory app, he spearheaded the company’s growth from 2015 to 2018, when LiveTiles acquired it. Most recently, he founded Incredible Capital, an investment fund focused on software companies.

About WellSaid Labs

WellSaid Labs pioneers ethical AI voiceovers, achieving human parity through its advanced text-to-speech technology. Powered by proprietary AI models, WellSaid Labs crafts unique voices with diverse dialects, accents, and languages to optimize content for corporate training, advertising, products/experiences, video production, publishing, and audiobooks. Built with ethics at its core, WellSaid Labs is trusted by leading brands, including Snowflake, Intel, Peloton, and FedEx.

