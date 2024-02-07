Brent Stone Joins Ethos Capital as Managing Partner

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ethos Capital LP (“Ethos” or the “ Firm), announced today that Brent Stone has joined the Firm as a Managing Partner, alongside fellow Managing Partners and Co-Founders, Erik Brooks and Fadi Chehade.





Mr. Stone brings more than 25 years of experience, having completed investments with combined enterprise values of over $20 billion across multiple industries with a particular focus on insurance, financial services, and media and entertainment. Mr. Stone was most recently Co-Head of the Buyouts Funds at Abry Partners, where he worked for over 20 years and served on the firm’s Flagship Fund investment committee.

Mr. Brooks commented, “ When Fadi and I founded Ethos in 2020, we implemented a new approach to both partnering with and supporting middle market businesses through our operating partner-centric model and values-driven philosophy. Having worked alongside Brent for almost 20 years, I have seen firsthand how he develops innovative investment theses in targeted sectors and partners with management teams to support their vision.”

Mr. Chehade added, “ Brent brings deep domain expertise and a vast network of industry relationships that will profoundly enhance the operating partner focus of Ethos and its pipeline of proprietary deal flow. I couldn’t think of someone more ideally suited to represent the Ethos values-driven approach to capitalism.”

Mr. Stone shared, “ I am excited to join the Ethos team and am a huge believer in the Ethos operating partner-focused model of providing deeply experienced and actionable expertise to portfolio companies. Erik and Fadi have built a values-driven firm that is truly collaborative with all stakeholders, and I am excited to continue the work of building a world-class organization dedicated to adding value at all stages of the investment process.”

About Ethos Capital

Ethos was established to make majority and control minority investments in middle-market information service companies, primarily across North America and Europe. The organization provides operational expertise to companies through a dedicated team of 18 Executive Partners. Ethos’ strategy is to add value by partnering with existing management teams to strategically enhance operations and accelerate growth.

Ethos is actively seeking new investment opportunities with companies that recognize the importance of stakeholder capitalism and would benefit from the deep operating experience and business networks of our Executive Partners. For more information, please visit www.ethoscapital.com.

