Bregal Milestone Unveils Allshares, a Pan-European Powerhouse in Compensation and Benefits, and Announces Majority Growth Investment to Acquire Evli Alexander Incentives

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bregal Milestone, a leading European software and technology growth private equity firm, today announced a majority growth investment in Evli Alexander Incentives (“EAI”), the former equity plan design and administration arm of Evli Group (“Evli”), a leading Nordic wealth manager. As part of the transaction, Evli will remain on as a minority strategic investor and EAI will rebrand as Allshares, a company with the goal of becoming the market leader in compensation and long-term incentive software and services to both listed and unlisted companies.





Already trusted by leading multinational enterprises, Allshares will now serve approximately 300 multinational public and private enterprise customers in more than 100 countries with an end-to-end digital turnkey solution for equity plan management. Companies and participants can use its proprietary software and services to administer share plans in full compliance with relevant regulations, legal, and tax frameworks, as well as deliver seamless and automated IFRS reporting of share plans to companies.

“We are very excited to partner with Bregal Milestone, a team that shares our vision of becoming the leading provider of compensation and benefits and long-term incentives in Europe and beyond. With their strong track record and operational support, we will look to further accelerate our growth, invest in our platform, and enter new European and international markets. We believe that this partnership will create significant value for our clients, employees, and shareholders,” said Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO of Evli Plc.

“We are honoured to partner with Evli Group and management,” added Cyrus Shey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Bregal Milestone. “With a strong track record, high recurring revenues, and a market leading position, we believe Allshares will be well-positioned to achieve accelerated international growth. Equity plan design and administration forms a robust anchor pillar of the platform, characterised by the long-term administration of equity incentive schemes with innovative products and services that engage multiple stakeholders through a digital platform. We see an increasing adoption of software and data products across all compensation and benefit categories and believe Allshares is well positioned to capitalise on this trend.“

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Castrén & Snellman acted as legal counsel to Evli Group. White & Case acted as legal counsel to Bregal Milestone.

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading software and technology private equity firm with c.€1.3 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to build market-leading technology companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with assets under management of over €18 billion. Bregal Milestone was recognised by GrowthCap as one of the Top Growth Equity Firms of 2023. For more information, visit www.bregalmilestone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Allshares

Allshares is a market leader for equity plan design and administration in the Nordics. Trusted by leading multinational enterprises, Allshares serves approximately 300 multinational public and private enterprise customers in more than 100 countries with an end-to-end digital turnkey solution for equity plan management. Companies and participants can use its proprietary software and services to administer share plans in full compliance with relevant regulations, legal, and tax frameworks, as well as deliver seamless and automated IFRS reporting of share plans to companies. For more information, visit www.allshares.com

About Evli Plc

Evli is the best fund house in the Nordics1 and the leading asset manager in Finland2 offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland’s best expertise in responsible investment3.

Evli Group employs around 300 professionals and Evli has approximately EUR 18.0 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2023). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information: www.evli.com.

1 Lipper Fund Awards 2023.

2 Morningstar Awards 2023 (c). Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Awarded to Evli for the Best Fund House in Finland. Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023. Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland.

3 SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021, 2022. Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2023.

Contacts

Bregal Milestone Contact:

Jillian Hazelton



Head of Marketing & Communications



Jillian.hazelton@bregal.com