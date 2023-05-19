Bregal Milestone Closes €770 Million Fund II

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bregal Milestone (“Milestone”) is pleased to announce the final closing of its second fund, Bregal Milestone Fund II (“Fund II”), raising €770 million to continue partnering with founders and management teams of fast growing and profitable European technology champions. Fund II, which represents a 56% increase from its predecessor fund, secured new commitments from a diverse group of investors including asset managers, family offices, fund of funds, and pension plans, and brings Milestone’s assets under management to €1.3 billion.

Milestone’s Founders and Managing Partners, Cyrus Shey, Jan Bruennler and Philippe Lautenberg, said: “We are extremely grateful for the support we have received during the course of this fundraise and look forward to building long-term relationships with our valued partners. We are excited about the opportunity to continue investing in a rapidly expanding and underserved European technology ecosystem, at a time when our strong track record of delivering capital efficient growth is increasingly valued by both management teams and investors. We maintain a high degree of conviction that our pan-European approach, high intensity direct sourcing strategy, and operational focus means that we are well placed to capitalise on these opportunities through pricing discipline and relative value optimisation.”

Classified as Article 8 under the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and supported by a dedicated ESG team that helps to develop and implement concrete ESG improvement initiatives across Milestone’s portfolio, Fund II is already c. 40% deployed and has an exciting, deep pipeline of further actionable investment opportunities. The five platform investments completed by Fund II to date include:

Redstor, a category-leading SaaS provider of data management and protection solutions for small and medium-sized businesses;

InfoCert, a leading European provider of digital trust solutions;

Productsup, a leading product-to-consumer commerce data integration SaaS platform;

Odilo, a leading global B2B digital education learning experience and content platform; and

Cube, a leading global provider of regulatory intelligence software.

Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive global placement agent, and Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel.

Bregal Milestone (“Milestone”), founded in 2018 and based in London, UK, is a leading provider of late-stage growth capital and operational expertise to ambitious European high-growth technology companies benefiting from secular trends with a specific focus on software and technology-enabled services. Milestone aims to generate strong, asymmetric returns for its investors by combining strong downside protection with unlimited upside participation through four main strategic pillars: (i) tech-enabled, data-driven sourcing; (ii) structural advantage; (iii) operational focus with Milestone’s in-house value creation and data science team; and (iv) a strong commitment to ESG. For more information, visit our website (www.bregalmilestone.com) or follow us on LinkedIn.

