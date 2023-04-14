Breaking the Limits: StratEdge Pushes High-Temperature Packaging Technology to the Extreme at Upcoming Events

Make an appointment to talk with our technical experts

SANTEE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages for RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave devices, is set to showcase its latest packaging technology for high-temperature applications at several industry conferences in April and May. The events will take place in New Mexico, California, and Florida, and will highlight StratEdge’s commitment to producing packages that can survive extreme conditions in space and beyond.

At the IMAPS International Conference and Exhibition on High Temperature Electronics (HiTEC), with an exhibition that runs from April 18-19 in Albuquerque, NM, StratEdge will be exhibiting at Booth 4. The company will showcase its expertise in packaging for high-temperature applications, including Si, GaAs, and GaN devices.

StratEdge will also be exhibiting at Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition—CMSE, which will be held in Los Angeles, CA from April 26-27. The company will be located at Booth B19, and Casey Krawiec, vice president of global sales, will be presenting “Package and Die Attach Comparisons for High Power GaN Devices.” The presentation will focus on thermal simulations conducted by StratEdge to compare the thermal dissipative properties of different packaging materials for GaN devices.

In addition, StratEdge will be showcasing power amplifier packages at Space Tech Expo, which takes place from May 2-5 in Long Beach, CA. These packages play a crucial role in transmitting signals from commercial and government satellites and other long-range communications equipment. StratEdge will be located at Booth 5027.

Finally, StratEdge will be exhibiting at CS Mantech, which runs from May 15-17 in Orlando, FL. The company will be located at Booth 211 and will highlight its latest high-reliability package families.

“StratEdge packages have been popular for their heat dissipating properties and high-reliability for over 20 years,” said Tim Going, president of StratEdge. “With a continued emphasis on increasing power output and pushing the capabilities of chips to deliver ever-higher frequencies, these packages are more critical than ever. Attending these shows enables us to work with engineers to build packages that enable proper functioning of their chips.”

To learn more about StratEdge and its expanded production facilities, take a virtual tour at https://youtu.be/ewJuORN5vyQ, or contact info@stratedge.com.

Photo: https://www.stratedge.com/stratedge-packages-in-satellites.png

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic and lower-cost molded ceramic packages, specializing in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom for 5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. Our facility in Santee, California, near San Diego, is both ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Contacts

Casey Krawiec



StratEdge Corporation



Email: c.krawiec@stratedge.com

Phone: +1.858.569.5000

Tricia McGough



TW Marketing (agency)



+1.254.383.9700



Email: tricia@twmarketing.net