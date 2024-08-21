Breaking Ground in Broken Arrow: Metronet’s Fiber-Optic Network to Revolutionize City’s Internet Connectivity

$35 Million Investment from the Fastest ISP in the Country; Metronet Donates $10,000 to Broken Arrow Neighbors

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At a groundbreaking ceremony in northeast Broken Arrow, Metronet today officially began its $35 million project to construct its first fiber-optic network in the state of Oklahoma. The network will deliver symmetrical, multi-gigabit internet speeds of up to 5 gigabits for residents and up to 10 gigabits for businesses, revolutionizing the city’s digital infrastructure.





To celebrate this milestone, Metronet today presented a check for $10,000 to Broken Arrow Neighbors, which will help provide hundreds of families with basic needs assistance like emergency bags, meals, bill support, and so much more.

Metronet’s two-year construction plan is officially underway, with the first customers expected to be connected by the end of the year. Upon completion, Broken Arrow will join the ranks of the nation’s top digital cities as a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet. This expansion into Oklahoma brings Metronet’s total footprint to 18 states and more than 300 communities.

“As a leading hub for Oklahoma industries and a thriving community, the City of Broken Arrow is proud to welcome Metronet,” said Mayor Debra Wimpee. “Our commitment to enhancing economic development and expanding opportunities for our residents and businesses is unwavering. Metronet’s investment in our infrastructure by providing access to fiber-optic internet will drive our growth and deliver substantial benefits to both residents and local enterprises.”

Jim Fram, Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and EDC interim president, shared, “Broken Arrow’s business community welcomes Metronet’s generous investment in our city’s digital infrastructure. We look forward to our residents and businesses gaining Metronet’s fiber-optic internet service offerings and enhancing the competitive edge Broken Arrow possesses.”

“Access to 100% fiber-optic internet is transformative, enhancing the quality of life for residents, driving innovation for businesses, and fueling citywide development,” stated Ben Ruzick, a regional vice president at Metronet. “We are eager to bring this cutting-edge technology to Broken Arrow, ensuring the community benefits from Metronet’s unparalleled speeds and service. Our gratitude goes out to Mayor Wimpee, the city council, and the residents of Broken Arrow for their support as we integrate this vibrant community into our expanding 18-state network.”

Residents and businesses interested in Metronet services may visit metronet.com/ok/broken-arrow to learn more and receive construction updates.

“Metronet’s donation will provide meals for Broken Arrow community members in need, prepare emergency food bags, and help neighbors when they need it most,” shared Megan Quickle, Broken Arrow Neighbors executive director. “We are committed to serving our community with compassion, and Metronet’s thoughtful investment in our work will allow us to reach even more neighbors. We are appreciative of Metronet’s support in our mission and congratulate them on breaking ground in Broken Arrow.”

As construction progresses, Broken Arrow residents will see Metronet trucks throughout the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Broken Arrow area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

